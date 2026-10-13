Liver Cancer Awareness Month: 5 Lesser-Known Habits That May Increase Risk, Doctor Explains

MENAFN - Live Mint) As October marks Liver Cancer Awareness Month, doctors stress the importance of liver health and early prevention. While a common misconception links liver cancer primarily to alcohol abuse, many other silent factors can push even healthy individuals toward the disease. These factors often go unnoticed in daily habits.

Speaking to Livemint, Dr Bappaditya Har, consultant in gastrointestinal oncology, liver transplantation, and hepatobiliary surgery at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Kolkata, shared how everyday oversights can elevate risk and what steps people must take to prevent the development of severe liver illness and cancer.

1. Ignoring Hepatitis tests

Many viral infections show no early warning signs. "Hepatitis B and C usually progress without causing any symptoms that would force a person to visit a doctor," explains Dr Har. Because of the silent progression, individuals at risk must undergo regular screenings and blood tests to ensure early detection and prevent serious liver damage.

2. Skipping Hepatitis B vaccine

Preventative measures such as the Hepatitis B vaccine are frequently overlooked due to a lack of awareness. Dr Har notes that“although there is a vaccine against hepatitis B, many individuals skip it because they believe that this infection is not as dangerous as other illnesses like HIV.”

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Lifestyle factors play a major role in liver health beyond substance abuse. With modern shifts toward sedentary routines and poor nutrition, conditions like obesity and type 2 diabetes have surged, the doctor pointed out.

Dr Har shared that having excess weight and unmanaged diabetes can directly affect the liver, creating chronic inflammation. This alone can put any individual at risk of liver cancer.

4. Limiting alcohol

While heavy drinking is a well-known threat, moderate or routine consumption can also be damaging. "It is not only intense and prolonged abuse that is dangerous; the regular use of liquor even in low or even limited doses can poison the liver and lead to cirrhosis," cautions Dr Har. Since cirrhosis is a major precursor to liver cancer, monitoring and limiting alcohol intake is critical.

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Patients already diagnosed with liver conditions require ongoing medical oversight. Dr Har stresses,“Chronically ill people with cirrhosis of the liver or hepatitis infections that leave long-term consequences require constant check-ups and surveillance.”

Neglecting routine checkups and existing diagnoses allows even manageable conditions to progress into severe complications, including risks of liver cancer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not to be treated as professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor about any medical condition.