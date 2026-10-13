Assisting Hands Home Care - The Villages Doubles In Size In 2026 As Demand For In-Home Care Grows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following its 2025 Top Producer Award, the local agency has doubled its clients served, caregiving team, and service capacity while expanding care for elderly, veterans and individuals with special needs.

The Villages, FL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout 2026, the agency has approximately doubled its number of clients served, caregiving team, and overall service capacity. The growth reflects both increasing demand for professional home care and the agency's continued investment in its ability to serve local families. The agency was also recognized as a Top Producer by Assisting Hands National for 2025.







The Assisting Hands Home Care team serving The Villages, Florida, is dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized in-home care to local seniors and their families.

“We're incredibly proud of how much we've grown, but what matters most is that this growth allows us to reach and serve more people who need quality care,” said Owner and Operator Harrison Skolnik.“We're continuing to support our VA clients while expanding our services to individuals with special needs and their families. We're also growing our office team because we believe taking care of our people is just as important as taking care of our clients. When our caregivers and staff feel valued, supported, and treated well, they're able to provide the same level of care and compassion to the families we serve.”

Investing in Our Team, Expanding Care for Families

As the agency has grown, Assisting Hands Home Care - The Villages has focused on building a strong team, not simply adding more caregivers. The agency believes that treating employees with respect, recognizing their hard work, and creating a supportive workplace are essential to delivering quality care.

For families in The Villages, home care needs can vary significantly from one individual to another. Some seniors may need occasional assistance with everyday activities, while others require more consistent support because of dementia, mobility challenges, recovery after hospitalization, or changes in their ability to safely manage daily routines.

About Assisting Hands Home Care - The Villages

Assisting Hands Home Care – The Villages provides personalized, non-medical in-home care for seniors and adults who need assistance with daily living. Services include companion care, personal care, Alzheimer's and dementia care, respite care, veteran care, and 24-hour home care. Dedicated to promoting independence, safety, and quality of life, the agency serves families throughout The Villages, Lady Lake, Ocala, and surrounding Central Florida communities.

Press Inquiries

Harrison Skolnik

hskolnik [at] assistinghands.com

(352) 758-4512



8564 CR 466, Suite 205, The Villages, FL 32162