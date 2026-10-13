TBLA Shareholder Alert: October 20, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Taboola Ltd. Securities Class Action - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims: Taboola.com Ltd.'s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer are named personally in a securities class action alleging they controlled and certified statements about "accelerated growth" while an alleged buildup of low-quality publishers went undisclosed.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 6, 2026 and August 4, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

TBLA shares fell $1.45 per share, or 27.41%, closing at $3.84 on August 5, 2026, after Taboola reported second quarter revenue of $476.8 million against guidance of $492-$505 million and cut full year 2026 revenue guidance by $91 million at the midpoint. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on October 20, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

Beyond the Company itself, the securities action names Chief Executive Officer Adam Singolda and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Walker, each identified as serving in those roles at all relevant times. The complaint charges that both officers possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's SEC reports, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors, and that each had the ability to prevent or correct the statements alleged to be misleading before they reached the market.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

In practical terms, control person claims under Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act mean that senior officers can be held personally answerable alongside the company for statements they controlled. The pleading also asserts that as signatories of the Company's quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2026, the officers carried certification obligations under Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906 covering the accuracy of reported financial information, including the definite-lived intangible asset line identifying publisher relationships.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations



Both officers are alleged to have had access to internal reports, budgets, and projections reflecting the condition of the publisher network.

Full year 2026 revenue guidance was later reset to $1,930-$1,956 million, and gross profit guidance to $605-$615 million, a reduction of $10 million at the midpoint.

The complaint contends the value assigned to publisher relationships as a definite-lived intangible asset was overstated.

The action alleges the officers knew or recklessly disregarded that an increase in low-quality publishers would require an aggressive exit strategy affecting earnings.

Shares reached a Class Period high of $5.58 on July 9, 2026, less than four weeks before the disclosure. No safe harbor protection is claimed to apply, because the challenged statements are alleged to concern then-existing facts and conditions.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. The complaint here alleges that senior executives controlled disclosures describing accelerated growth while conditions in the publisher network were allegedly developing in the opposite direction." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TBLA Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the TBLA lawsuit? A: The complaint names Taboola.com Ltd. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What specific misstatements does the TBLA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Taboola.com Ltd. made materially false or misleading statements regarding an undisclosed increase in low-quality publishers, the resulting need to aggressively exit those relationships, and the overstated value of its publisher relationships during the Class Period. When the Q2 2026 revenue miss and reduced full year guidance were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the TBLA class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my TBLA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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