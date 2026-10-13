BM&A And EHL Bring Hospitality Excellence To Audit And Advisory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM&A, an independent advisory and audit group, announces a three-year partnership with EHL Hospitality Business School. This certified programme aims to train the Group's 400 professionals in France and abroad on EHL's Lausanne campus, to build a service excellence framework specific to BM&A, and to embed the client experience in a process of continuous improvement.

As artificial intelligence reshapes the advisory and audit professions, BM&A has chosen to invest with equal ambition in technology, expertise and people. Together with EHL Hospitality Business School, a global benchmark in hospitality management, the Group aims to make service excellence a structured, measurable discipline deployed on an international scale.

For BM&A, performance in execution and the quality of the client experience go hand in hand. Service excellence must therefore be approached with the same rigour as technical expertise and technology investment: shared methods, explicit standards and progress indicators.

This strategic choice rests on a firm conviction: while artificial intelligence enhances analytical capabilities and transforms the way work is delivered, it is not enough on its own to create value. Value also depends on the ability to understand each situation, to exercise sound judgement, to engage stakeholders and to support clients at decisive moments.

The programme designed with EHL will adapt the most demanding principles of hospitality to the advisory and audit professions: a fine understanding of expectations, personalised relationships, seamless interactions, attention to stakeholders and a consistent experience.

A value creation model built on three pillars

BM&A thus confirms its distinctive model, built on three inseparable pillars:

· Technology, which enhances analytical capabilities and transforms the way work is delivered;

· Expertise, which makes it possible to interpret, arbitrate and resolve complex situations;

· Service excellence, which makes it possible to personalise support and deepen the understanding of human issues.

Combined, these pillars will enable BM&A's people to grasp their clients' challenges even more accurately, inform decisions, bring stakeholders together and secure the execution of complex transformations.

Making the client experience a collective standard

The aim is not to transpose the practices of the hotel industry, but to adapt to BM&A's businesses a service culture renowned for its high standards and its ability to place the lived experience at the heart of organisations.

The programme will build on existing practices, enrich them with EHL's expertise and gradually develop a framework specific to BM&A. Indicators will measure its impact and anchor the approach in a process of continuous improvement.

An ambition that serves both clients and teams

Beyond the client experience, this partnership is part of BM&A's corporate project. By developing its teams' interpersonal, situational and managerial skills, the Group aims to strengthen its shared culture, built on trust and individuality, foster cooperation across its business lines and offer its employees and partners a distinctive development path.

Erwan Lirin, Chairman of BM&A, says:

“As our industry invests massively in artificial intelligence, we are choosing to invest with the same intensity in technology, expertise and people. Technology increases our capabilities, expertise informs decisions, and service excellence turns that combination into tangible value for our clients.

With EHL, we want to make this excellence a shared discipline across the Group and a distinctive hallmark of BM&A, for the benefit of our clients and our teams alike.”

Stéphane Haddad, Associate Dean, Executive Education at EHL Hospitality Business School, adds:

“Service excellence is built on a shared culture, a fine understanding of expectations and the ability to personalise the experience throughout the relationship. It can be taught, structured and deployed across an entire organisation.

BM&A's ambition is to embed this standard durably in its ecosystem and in its teams' practices. Together, we are building a programme tailored to the realities of the advisory and audit professions.”

A long-term international approach

Rolled out over three years, the programme will gradually extend to the entire Group in France and abroad. The first sessions will help refine the methods, expected behaviours and measurement approaches before wider deployment.

Through this partnership, BM&A affirms its vision of tomorrow's advisory: augmented by technology, grounded in rigorous expertise and differentiated by the quality of the experience offered to each client.

ABOUT BM&A



An innovative advisory and audit group, BM&A has been a leading player in this market for 45 years. With 9 hubs across France and internationally (United States, England and Morocco), this people-focused group brings together 400 professionals, including 180 partners and managers.

Drawing on experienced teams that combine strong technical skills with a multidisciplinary approach, BM&A works alongside executives, shareholders and finance departments of industrial and service companies, banks, start-ups and insurance companies. The experts in BM&A's four business lines – Audit / Financial Advisory / Operational Advisory & Support / Risk Management & Compliance – work together to deliver high-quality, cross-functional and comprehensive expertise with a pragmatic approach.

As founder of BM&A Global Alliance, a network of alliances and partnerships present in 130 countries, BM&A also sits on major industry bodies to anticipate market and regulatory developments.

ABOUT EHL

EHL – originally founded as Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne – is the global leader in hospitality and business education with 4,000+ students from more than 120 nationalities across 3 campuses in Switzerland and Singapore.

Our holistic approach to education, a hallmark of the Swiss system, seamlessly integrates academic rigor with hands-on experience and a deep commitment to human connection. At EHL, we educate hearts, hands, and minds. Within our two institutions we shape confident, versatile, and resilient leaders for careers in hospitality and wider experience-driven sectors:

· EHL Hospitality Business School, accredited by AACSB, NECHE and consistently ranked at the top of its field, offering undergraduate, graduate, and executive programs that deliver practical leadership, strategy, and operational insights.

· EHL School of Practical Arts, providing vocational and professional programs in hospitality, boasting expertise from 6“Meilleurs Ouvriers de France” and an awarded and Michelin-starred academic restaurant.

For more than 130 years, we have been committed to leading innovation in the hospitality and services industry with a focus on emotional intelligence and business acumen. At EHL, education is more than knowledge – it's a transformative experience shared by a community of 30,000 passionate Alumni, who redefine excellence wherever they go. #EHLFamily

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