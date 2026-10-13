Fatburger & Buffalo's Express Grow Texas Presence With New Eagle Pass Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dual Concept Restaurant Serves Up Iconic Burgers and Signature Wings with Convenient Drive-Thru

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OHG Brands, parent company of Fatburger and Buffalo's Express, has officially opened a new co-branded location in Eagle Pass, TX. Located at 3777 El Indio Hwy., the new restaurant brings Fatburger's hand-pressed burgers, fries and hand-scooped milkshakes alongside Buffalo Express' craveable chicken wings to the community, complete with a convenient drive-thru designed for guests to grab their favorites on the go.

Recognized as a Hollywood-favorite, Fatburger has built a reputation for its wide menu variety, including grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers, which can be customized with signature toppings including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings. From Buffalo's Express, guests can dig into bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of mouthwatering sauces.

“Our new Eagle Pass drive-thru location provides added convenience and flexibility, allowing us to serve both local residents and the many travelers passing through Eagle Pass,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of OHG Brands' Fast Casual Division.“We're excited to open our doors and deliver the quality, flavor and hospitality our fans know and love.”

"We're incredibly excited to open our doors and welcome the Eagle Pass community,” said the De Los Santos family, franchise owners of the Fatburger and Buffalo's Express Eagle Pass location.“We look forward to creating a place where families and friends can come together and enjoy the Fatburger experience.”

The new Fatburger and Buffalo's Express is located at 3777 El Indio Hwy. in Eagle Pass, TX, and is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. For more information on Fatburger and Buffalo's Express, visit .

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About OHG (Original. Honest. Good.) Brands

OHG Brands is home to America's original, iconic restaurant brands. The company strategically develops and grows a diverse portfolio of fast-casual, quick-service and casual dining concepts around the world, using brand heritage as the foundation for growth and innovation that resonates with the next generation of fans. OHG Brands currently operates 12 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on OHG Brands, please visit .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant chain serving big, juicy, made-to-order burgers. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger's extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger remains dedicated to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger StandTM. For more information, visit .

About Buffalo's Express

Founded in 1985 in Georgia, Buffalo's Express is a fast casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo's Express' significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and welcoming dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo's Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their signature chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo's Express – Where Everyone is FamilyTM.

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Sophie Smith, OHG Brands

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