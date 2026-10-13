AVEX Investor Alert: AEVEX Corp. Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Notice Regarding Alleged Lock-Up Waiver Misrepresentations: A securities class action alleges AEVEX Corp.'s IPO documents concealed a pre-arranged plan to prematurely waive the 180-day lock-up, a disclosure that allegedly erased roughly $900 million in market value.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

AEVEX Class A shares fell approximately 16% on June 2, 2026, then a further 7% on June 5, 2026, together erasing roughly $900 million in market capitalization. The lead plaintiff deadline is October 20, 2026.

The Alleged Lock-Up Waiver Methodology at the Center of This Securities Fraud Claim

AEVEX's April 2026 IPO offering documents stated that the Company, its officers and directors, and holders of substantially all Class A common stock would not sell or dispose of shares for 180 days after the prospectus date, a period running until October 13, 2026. According to the lawsuit, that commitment was undercut by a pre-arranged plan among the Company, its controlling private equity owner, and the offering's underwriter representatives to abrogate the restriction and permit a secondary public offering weeks after the IPO. The complaint alleges the offering documents also framed registration rights as available only "following our initial public offering and the expiration of any related lock-up period," reinforcing an impression of permanence the lawsuit contends was false.

Key Lock-Up Allegations for Shareholders



The registration statement announcing the secondary offering of 8,000,000 Class A shares came just 41 days after the IPO, according to the lawsuit.

The lock-up was allegedly subject to waiver by any two of three underwriter representatives, a mechanism the complaint contends was already planned to be used.

The secondary offering priced at $27.00 per share, with net proceeds of $207.9 million allegedly flowing entirely to the controlling stockholder, the complaint alleges.

The Company earned nothing from the secondary offering, while underwriters shared in over $8 million more in additional fees.

The controlling stockholder held 77.5% of common stock after the IPO and retained more than 22.8 million Class A shares afterward. The complaint alleges purchasers acquired shares at artificially inflated prices before these facts were disclosed.

How the Alleged Omission Affected Investors Who Bought In or Traceable to the IPO

"This case presents important questions about lock-up disclosure obligations in the defense technology sector, particularly where a controlled company's registration rights and waiver mechanics are described to first-time public investors. The complaint alleges that investors were not told of a plan to shorten a restriction they were led to view as lasting into October 2026." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The action was brought in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California and asserts claims under Sections 11, 12, and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVEX Lawsuit

Q: Who is notifying investors about the AVEX securities class action? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is notifying investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased AVEX securities during the class period. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to join the AVEX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased AVEX stock or securities between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the AVEX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges AEVEX Corp. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the permanence of the 180-day IPO lock-up restricting its controlling stockholder from selling shares until October 13, 2026, during the Class Period. When the plan to waive those lock-up restrictions in connection with a secondary offering was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do AVEX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my AVEX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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