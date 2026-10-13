Enterprise Ventures Corporation Included In The 2026 Best Places To Work In PA List For The Fifth Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnstown, PA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, marking the fifth time the company has received this honor. The comprehensive employer assessment and employee engagement survey are managed by Best Companies Group (BCG) in partnership with BridgeTower Media, Central Penn Business Journal, and the Lehigh Valley Business Journal.

The Best Places to Work in PA program identifies and recognizes employers in Pennsylvania that have outstanding work cultures. Companies are categorized on lists-small, medium, and large-based on employee count. EVC placed in the small company category.

“We're honored to be recognized among Pennsylvania's Best Places to Work,” said Edward Peretin, EVC President.“This achievement is a meaningful reflection of the passion and ingenuity our employees bring to EVC every day. For more than 25 years, their talent and teamwork have shaped our success, strengthened our culture, and enabled us to make a lasting difference for our clients.”

To select the winners, Best Companies Group conducts an in-depth two-part evaluation. The first part is an employer questionnaire overviewing the company policies, practices, benefits, and demographics. This is followed by an employee engagement and satisfaction survey, where employees rate their company through statements, open-ended questions, and demographic inquiries. The rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony on December 1st in Lancaster, PA.

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is the technology transition affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). EVC's mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by others to the marketplace and to deliver high-quality, competitively priced products and services to its clients.

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CONTACT: Mary Bevan Enterprise Ventures Corporation 814-269-2490...