Concurrent Technologies Corporation Named To The 2026 Best Places To Work In PA List For The 18Th Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnstown, PA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, marking the 18th time the company has received this honor. The comprehensive employer assessment and employee engagement survey are managed by Best Companies Group (BCG) in partnership with BridgeTower Media, Central Penn Business Journal, and the Lehigh Valley Business Journal.

The Best Places to Work in PA program identifies and recognizes employers in Pennsylvania

that have outstanding work cultures. Companies are categorized on lists-small, medium, and large-based on employee count. CTC placed in the large company category.

“As I've gotten to know our team over the past several months, I've seen firsthand the expertise, collaboration, and commitment that define CTC,” said Chris Hamilton, President and Chief Executive Officer at CTC.“This honor reflects the strong culture our employees create every day and their dedication to delivering meaningful results for our clients and supporting our nation's defense.”

To select the winners, Best Companies Group conducts an in-depth two-part evaluation. The first part is an employer questionnaire overviewing the company policies, practices, benefits, and demographics. This is followed by an employee engagement and satisfaction survey, where employees rate their company through statements, open-ended questions, and demographic inquiries. The rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony on December 1st in Lancaster, PA.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients' needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit .

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CONTACT: Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490...