Dr. Michael E. Gribetz Awarded NY Top Doc For 2026

Dr. Michael E. Gribetz

NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Michael E. Gribetz based on merit.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NY Top Docs is pleased to announce that board-certified urologist Dr. Michael E. Gribetz has once again been reviewed and approved for 2026, recognizing his continued excellence in urologic care and dedication to delivering high-quality treatment to patients throughout New York.With a medical career spanning more than four decades, Dr. Gribetz has built a reputation for combining clinical expertise with a thoughtful, patient-centered approach. As an attending urologic surgeon at Mount Sinai Medical Center, he provides comprehensive evaluation and treatment for a broad range of conditions involving the urinary tract and reproductive system, including diseases affecting the prostate, kidney, and bladder. Utilizing advanced diagnostic tools and modern treatment methods, Dr. Gribetz remains committed to helping patients achieve the best possible outcomes through individualized care.In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Gribetz is deeply involved in shaping the future of medicine. He serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor at the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine, where he helps educate and mentor medical students and future physicians. His continued involvement in academic medicine reflects his commitment to staying informed on emerging technologies and evolving best practices in urology.Throughout his career, Dr. Gribetz has treated a wide spectrum of urologic concerns affecting both men and women. His areas of expertise include benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostate cancer, kidney stones, urinary incontinence, sexual dysfunction, and female urology. Known for taking a personalized approach, he carefully evaluates each patient's condition to develop treatment plans tailored to their specific needs and goals.Committed to improving both patient experience and accessibility to care, Dr. Gribetz performs many procedures in-office within a certified operating suite, offering a convenient alternative to hospital-based surgery. This setting allows patients to receive treatment in a comfortable and efficient environment while minimizing much of the stress often associated with traditional surgical experiences.Through decades of experience, continued medical leadership, and a steadfast commitment to patient well-being, Dr. Michael E. Gribetz continues to be a trusted resource for comprehensive urologic care.To learn more about this NY Top Doctor, please visit his website:----About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at... and/or visit .You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Desiree Cruz

USA Top Docs

+1 908-288-7240

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Michael E. Gribetz Awarded NY Top Doc for 2026 News Provided By USA Top Docs October 13, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.