Sharetru And Cloudfit Software Partner To Secure CUI Where It Leaves The Enclave

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A new architecture gives defense contractors a governed, auditable way to send CUI to and receive it from primes, subcontractors, and government customers

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- [Las Vegas, NV 10/13/2026]– Sharetru and CloudFit Software today announced a partnership that pairs CloudFit's fully managed easyCMMC enclave with Sharetru Federal, Sharetru's FedRAMP Moderate managed file transfer platform. Defense contractors get a protected workspace for handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and a controlled path for moving it in and out.An enclave can protect the CUI inside it, but defense work doesn't stay within one organization. Drawings, specifications, and contract data move between primes, subcontractors, suppliers, consultants, and government customers. Too often, that exchange relies on email attachments, consumer file-sharing tools, aging FTP servers, or guest accounts in the contractor's own tenant-adding complexity to security oversight, access management, and assessment.The CloudFit and Sharetru partnership connects that external exchange to the managed enclave.CloudFit manages the Microsoft GCC or GCC High enclave, with Sharetru in scope as the file exchange service at the edge. The architecture connects Sharetru with Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Sentinel, and the Microsoft 365 email for notifications, while API connections support pushing and pulling files between Azure Storage and Sharetru. Additional joint integration and development work will deepen those connections over time.easyCMMC remains the internal workspace where employees work with CUI, while Sharetru provides a controlled path for exchanging files across the enclave boundary. External partners access Sharetru without requiring accounts in the contractor's Microsoft tenant, reducing the need to manage outside identities within that environment. Partners can use the Sharetru web application, shared links, or automated transfers over SFTP, FTPS, or API.“Protecting CUI inside a secure environment is only part of the equation. Our customers also need a secure, practical way to share that information with the partners they work with every day,” said Carroll Moon, CEO of CloudFit Software.“By bringing CloudFit and Sharetru together, we're helping organizations maintain control and visibility as CUI moves beyond the enclave, without unnecessarily extending access to their internal environment.”Control and evidence at the boundaryAdministrators decide who gets access and what each person can share. Every upload, download, and share is authenticated, tied to a named user, and kept for audit. That gives contractors a documented record of who accessed which file, when, and from where. Sharetru also forwards file-level audit activity to Sentinel DCE, so security teams can watch external file movement alongside the rest of their environment instead of in a separate console.Built on verified securitySharetru Federal operates within the FedRAMP Moderate boundary of MIS Sciences Corporation's GovPoint Cloud Service and undergoes an annual assessment by a Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) at the SaaS layer against FedRAMP Moderate requirements, including the NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 Moderate baseline controls, with ongoing continuous monitoring. CloudFit brings deep Microsoft expertise to easyCMMC. Its leadership team has more than 140 combined years of experience at Microsoft, and CloudFit was named Microsoft's 2025 Partner of the Year for Defense and Intelligence.“The partnership follows how CUI actually moves through the defense supply chain: a secure environment for doing the work, and a governed gateway for everything that has to leave it.” said Brendon Ainsworth, CEO at Sharetru.To learn more or schedule a demonstration of easyCMMC with Sharetru in scope, contact CloudFit.About CloudFit SoftwareCloudFit Software is a Microsoft cloud and cybersecurity company helping organizations securely adopt, manage, and optimize Microsoft technologies. Named Microsoft's 2025 Global Defense & Intelligence Partner of the Year, CloudFit delivers managed cloud, cybersecurity, compliance, Microsoft licensing, and IT solutions to organizations with complex security and regulatory requirements. Its easyCMMC solution provides Defense Industrial Base organizations with a fully managed, purpose-built environment for handling CUI and meeting CMMC requirements. With deep Microsoft expertise across Commercial, GCC, GCC High, Azure, and Azure Government environments, CloudFit helps customers simplify secure operations while providing the hands-on support and guidance they need to succeed.About SharetruSharetru provides secure file sharing and managed file transfer for organizations that handle sensitive and regulated data. It replaces email attachments, consumer file-sharing tools, and legacy FTP servers with a single governed platform. Every transfer is authenticated, logged to a named user, and retained for audit visibility, whether a person uploads a file in the web application, shares a link, or a system moves files by SFTP, FTPS, or API. Sharetru is SOC 2 Type II certified and HIPAA audited, and its Sharetru Federal offering is FedRAMP Moderate Certified. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sharetru is used by hundreds of organizations to move sensitive files with a documented, auditable record of who accessed them, when, and from where. For more information, visit .

Blake Holden

Sharetru

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Sharetru and CloudFit Software Partner to Secure CUI Where It Leaves the Enclave News Provided By Sharetru October 13, 2026, 17:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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