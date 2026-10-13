Harris Institute To Close And Plans Event To Celebrate 37 Years

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- John HarrisTORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harris Institute, an internationally recognized leader in music industry education, will cease operations in December 2026 after 37 years.The decision follows the Ontario government's restriction of student visas for private colleges to zero, the Ontario Student Assistance Program's (OSAP) freeze on all student loan payments and the elimination of grants for private college students, which all contributed to the decision.A special“Going Away Party” is being planned for Saturday, February 20, 2027, to celebrate the college's history, graduates, faculty, staff and friends. Those interested in attending are invited to RSVP at... to receive an invitation. Short quotes and memories from alumni, faculty, staff and friends are encouraged and will be included in a“Book of Memories” to be published on the day of the event.“We've had a good run and now it's time to celebrate,” says John Harris, founder of Harris Institute.“We have made a difference in people's lives and helped to build a bigger and better music industry in Canada. I got to work with extraordinary people until I was almost 80, and it doesn't get better than that.”Founded in 1989, Harris Institute graduates have won all the major music, film and television awards including the 2026 GRAMMY and JUNO 'Producer of the Year' awards. They are in leadership positions throughout the music industry and many have founded successful companies. The college has delivered innovative programs with the International Fund for Ireland, University of the West of Scotland, Moscow International Film School and Edinburgh Napier University, among others. Harris Institute has had exceptional graduate employment results, low student loan default rates and the highest percentage of award-winning faculty since its founding.After 37 years, Harris Institute will close with a legacy of graduates, faculty and alumni who have made significant contributions to Canada's music industry.

John Harris

Harris Institute

+1 416-367-0178

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Harris Institute to Close and Plans Event to Celebrate 37 Years News Provided By Harris Institute October 13, 2026, 17:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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