NJ Top Docs Honors Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri For 2026

Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri

Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri has been recognized by NJ Top Docs for his exceptional dedication to family medicine and his commitment to patient well-being.

JAMESBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri, a board-certified Family Practice physician, has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2026. Dr. Bordieri is committed to delivering thoughtful, patient-centered care that prioritizes long-term health, wellness, and quality of life. Through a combination of evidence-based medicine, preventive care, and compassionate guidance, he works closely with patients to help them achieve and maintain healthier lifestyles.Born and raised in New Jersey, Dr. Bordieri takes pride in caring for the community he calls home. At Central Jersey Family Medical Group, PA, he emphasizes a collaborative approach to healthcare, empowering patients to make sustainable choices that support lifelong wellness. His philosophy centers on building strong physician-patient relationships and creating personalized plans tailored to each individual's needs and goals.Outside of medicine, Dr. Bordieri's passion for health and performance is reflected in his active lifestyle. As a four-time IRONMAN finisher who regularly participates in marathons and triathlons, he understands firsthand the importance of fitness, nutrition, and discipline in overall well-being. He brings this perspective into his practice, encouraging patients to incorporate achievable, balanced habits that promote both physical and mental health.In addition to his work in private practice, Dr. Bordieri provides care at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick and serves patients in several local rehabilitation facilities. His experience across outpatient, inpatient, and subacute settings allows him to provide comprehensive continuity of care for patients at every stage of treatment and recovery.Through every aspect of his work, Dr. Bordieri remains dedicated to helping patients lead healthier, more active, and fulfilling lives.To learn more about Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri, please visit his website:----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

Desiree Cruz

USA Top Docs

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NJ Top Docs Honors Dr. Joseph A. Bordieri for 2026 News Provided By USA Top Docs October 13, 2026, 17:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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