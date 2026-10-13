Cytogel Announces The Advancement Of CYT-1010 Into Phase 2 Clinical Testing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Biotech advances investigational therapy for acute postoperative pain and highlights cross-sector leaders supporting its mission

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cytogel Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing endomorphin-based therapies for pain management, is pleased to announced that its Phase 2 clinical trial of CYT-1010 is underway.The demand for a new approach to treating moderate to severe pain that is both effective and safe is bringing together patients, caregivers, clinicians, researchers and advocates to increase understanding of pain and support continued progress in its treatment. Pain can affect people of all ages and arise from countless diagnoses, injuries and medical procedures, underscoring the need for continued scientific and clinical innovation.CYT-1010, Cytogel's lead investigational therapy, is being developed for the treatment of acute postoperative pain that is moderate to severe in intensity. The Phase 2 study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CYT-1010 in patients experiencing pain following surgery, with results expected in first quarter 2027. CYT-1010 is based on a differentiated approach to mu-opioid receptor biology and is the first member of Cytogel's endomorphin-based platform to enter clinical development.“We are frequently reminded that behind every experience with pain is a person with their own story,” said C. Dean Maglaris, Chief Executive Officer of Cytogel Pharma.“As our Phase 2 clinical trial of CYT-1010 moves forward, we remain focused on rigorous research and the development of a potential new option for patients recovering from surgery. This milestone reflects years of scientific work and brings us closer to understanding CYT-1010's potential significant role in pain management.”Cytogel's work is supported by a Board of Directors and a Board of Advisors that bring together leaders from medicine, science, public policy, behavioral health and patient advocacy. Members include the Honorable Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey and former Chairman of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, and the Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Congressman and founder of The Kennedy Forum, a national mental health nonprofit, as well as Jerry Leamon, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Korn Ferry and former Global Managing Director of Deloitte, Mike Ullmann, former Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Johnson and Johnson, and Fred Telling, PhD, former Corporate Vice President of Pfizer.Their perspectives, together with those of Cytogel's scientific and clinical advisors, help inform the company's broader mission to advance responsible innovation in pain management that is both effective and safe.“Addressing the challenges associated with pain requires collaboration across sectors,” Maglaris added.“We are grateful for the experience and commitment of our directors and advisors as we advance CYT-1010 through clinical development.”About CytogelCytogel Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing endomorphin-based therapies for the treatment of pain. Its lead candidate, CYT-1010, is an investigational therapy in Phase 2 clinical development for acute postoperative pain. Cytogel is committed to advancing differentiated science through rigorous clinical research and developing potential new pain-management options for patients and healthcare providers.For more information, visit .DisclosureCYT-1010 is an investigational new drug and has not been approved by the FDA or any regulatory body for use in humans or animals. This release contains forward-looking information about CYT-1010 and a potential new indication for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe post-operative pain via IV administration. Any potential benefits that may be implied by these statements involves substantial risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among other things, the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, unfavorable additional analyses of existing data; uncertainties regarding the commercial success of CYT-1010; the risk that regulatory authorities may require additional data or may deny approval altogether; rejection by the regulatory authorities of the design and results from our clinical studies; the possibility that any new drug applications for CYT-1010 may never be filed with regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions and, if filed, may never be approved in any jurisdictions or, if approved, could be severely limited by negative and restrictive labeling to the extent that commercial forecasts for CYT-1010 may never be realized.

Kimberly Weinrick

Cytogel Pharma

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Cytogel Announces the Advancement of CYT-1010 into Phase 2 Clinical Testing News Provided By Cytogel Pharma, LLC October 13, 2026, 17:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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