The Shared Vehicles Market Is Projected To Reach $361.92 Billion By 2030 Driven By Robust Industry Expansion

Shared Vehicles Market Trends

Shared Vehicles Market Demand

Shared Vehicles Market Growth

The Business Research Company's Shared Vehicles Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The shared vehicles industry is evolving rapidly as mobility service providers, rental companies, ride-sharing platforms, and technology-driven fleet operators vie for market leadership. Emphasizing digital fleet management, AI-based demand forecasting, connected vehicle integration, electric fleet growth, and app-centric ecosystems, these players navigate strategies shaped by flexibility, efficient fleet use, customer convenience, regulatory adherence, and sustainability. Gaining insight into this competitive environment helps participants identify opportunities for growth, innovation, and strategic partnerships in the shared mobility sector.

Overview of Market Leadership by Enterprise Holdings Inc. in Shared Vehicles

In 2025, Enterprise Holdings Inc. emerged as the global leader in sales within the shared vehicles market, holding a 1% share according to The Business Research Company. Its enterprise mobility division operates various services including vehicle rentals, car-sharing, and flexible mobility solutions, serving leisure, business, and commercial customers worldwide. The division focuses on large-scale fleet management, digital reservation systems, and integrated mobility options.

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How Fragmented Is the Shared Vehicles Market in 2025?

The shared vehicles market remains highly fragmented, with the top 10 firms collectively accounting for only 4% of total revenue in 2025. Low to moderate entry barriers across different mobility models foster competition, aided by rapid developments in digital platforms, localized fleet operations, varied regional transport laws, and a multitude of providers in ride-sharing, car-sharing, bike-sharing, and micro-mobility. Leading companies maintain significant shares through extensive fleets, advanced mobility technologies, broad geographic presence, partnerships with municipalities and fleet operators, and ongoing investments in connected mobility. As demand intensifies for flexible urban transport options, including shared electric vehicles and app-based services, market leaders are positioned to strengthen their foothold via fleet optimization, platform upgrades, and sustainable mobility integration.

Top Players and Their Market Shares in 2025

The key participants and their respective market shares in 2025 are:

. Enterprise Holdings Inc.: 1%

. Avis Budget Group Inc.: 1%

. The Hertz Corporation: 1%

. Europcar Mobility Group SA: 0.4%

. Sixt SE: 0.4%

. Turo Inc.: 0.1%

. Lime: 0.05%

. Getaround Inc.: 0.04%

. Bird Global Inc.: 0.03%

. Nextbike GmbH: 0.01%

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Key Technological Trends Shaping the Shared Vehicles Market

AI-driven autonomous driving systems are transforming shared mobility by enabling scalable driverless services, smarter fleet management, and enhanced safety in autonomous ride-hailing.

For example, in May 2026, May Mobility rolled out its fifth-generation autonomous driving technology, combining deep learning, a predictive World Model, and a real-time reasoning engine tailored for commercial shared mobility. This sophisticated approach enhances autonomous navigation, supports extensive fleet deployments, and pushes forward next-generation shared transportation through predictive modeling, multi-policy reasoning, efficient computing, and instant decision-making.

Strategies Market Players Employ to Stay Competitive

Shared vehicle operators are focusing on several strategies to maintain their edge:

- Transitioning to electric fleets to promote sustainable transportation

- Utilizing AI-powered management tools to boost fleet utilization and operational efficiency

- Deploying connected vehicle technologies to elevate the user experience

- Building strategic partnerships to broaden Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) ecosystems

- Introducing subscription-based services to increase consumer adoption of shared mobility

Projected Size and Growth of the Shared Vehicles Market

Forecasts indicate that the shared vehicles market will surpass $362 billion by 2030. Within the wider Services industry, expected to reach $25,315 billion by the same year, shared mobility will represent almost 1% of total value. The market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% through 2030, reflecting strong demand and innovation.

Regions Driving the Fastest Growth in Shared Vehicles

Asia-Pacific is set to be the largest regional market by 2030, valued at $129 billion, growing from $63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%. This surge is driven by densely populated cities that boost shared mobility demand, widespread smartphone access facilitating easy booking, government backing for sustainable urban transport, and investments in mobility-as-a-service frameworks in major metropolitan areas.

Meanwhile, the USA will rank as the largest country market with $67 billion in 2030, rising from $36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%. Growth here is propelled by consumers favoring flexible transport over vehicle ownership, app-based urban and suburban mobility solutions, corporate programs for shared transport, and expanding connected fleets that improve convenience and accessibility.

Segment Breakdown Within the Shared Vehicles Market

The shared vehicles industry is segmented by service types including car rental, bike sharing, and car sharing. Car rental is projected to dominate, representing 73% or $264 billion of the market by 2030. This segment benefits from the short-term transport needs of both business and leisure travelers, widespread adoption of digital and contactless booking, fleet expansions by rental companies, and more flexible subscription-based rental options.

Additionally, the market is categorized by vehicle type into passenger cars and micro-mobility vehicles, as well as by propulsion system into electric vehicles and internal combustion engine (IC) vehicles.

Main Factors Fueling Growth Through 2030

Three primary drivers will accelerate expansion in the shared vehicles market:

Rising Demand for Affordable and Flexible Mobility Solutions: Many consumers are shifting away from vehicle ownership toward on-demand services to avoid costs related to purchase, upkeep, insurance, fuel, and parking. App-based access to cars, bikes, and other transport options strongly appeals to commuters, students, and budget-conscious travelers. This trend is expected to add about 2.6% annually to market growth.

Expanding Urbanization and Need for Efficient City Transportation: Increasing urban populations put pressure on existing transit infrastructure, making shared mobility services attractive for last-mile connectivity and congestion reduction. Integration with public transit, smart city initiatives, and digital platforms enhances accessibility and efficiency. This factor contributes roughly 2.5% growth annually.

Growing Emphasis on Sustainable and Environmentally Friendly Transport: Governments and operators are scaling up shared electric fleets and improving vehicle utilization to reduce emissions and fuel consumption. Supportive policies, environmental awareness, and investment in electric mobility infrastructure are driving this trend, expected to add about 2.3% growth per year.

Key Growth Areas Offering Significant Market Potential

The segments of car rental, bike sharing, and car sharing hold the largest growth prospects, collectively expected to contribute over $180 billion in additional market value by 2030. This includes $129 billion from car rental, $30 billion from bike sharing, and $21 billion from car sharing between 2025 and 2030. Advances in AI-powered fleet management, connected vehicle technology, subscription-based mobility, electric shared fleets, and smart mobility ecosystems will underpin these expansions by enhancing operational efficiency and user satisfaction.

Stakeholders Comprising the Shared Vehicles Market Ecosystem

The shared vehicles market ecosystem includes a diverse range of participants:

Raw Material Suppliers: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aptiv PLC, Valeo SA, Lear Corporation, Adient PLC, LG Energy Solution Ltd., CATL, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin Group, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., BASF SE, Covestro AG, ArcelorMittal SA, Nippon Steel Corporation.

Wholesalers and Distributors: AutoNation Inc., Penske Automotive Group Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Inchcape PLC, Emil Frey Group, Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd., Sonepar SA, LKQ Corporation, Genuine Parts Company, Alliance Automotive Group, Uni-Select Inc., Cox Automotive Inc., OpenLane Inc., Manheim, Carvana Co., Holman Inc., Sumitomo Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Itochu Corporation.

End Users: Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., DiDi Global Inc., Grab Holdings Ltd., Ola Consumer, Bolt Technology OÜ, BlaBlaCar, Zipcar Inc., Getaround Inc., Turo Inc., Free2move, Communauto Inc., Modo Co-operative, Socar Inc., Enjoy Technology Inc., GoTo Group, Zoomcar Holdings Inc., Revel Transit Inc., Cabify, Yandex Go.

Overview of Leading Companies in the Shared Vehicles Sector

Key firms shaping the shared vehicles market include Enterprise Holdings Inc., Avis Budget Group Inc., The Hertz Corporation, Europcar Mobility Group SA, Sixt SE, Turo Inc., Lime, Getaround Inc., Bird Global Inc., Nextbike GmbH, Zoomcar India Private Limited, Cambio Mobilitätsservice GmbH, Wiener Stadtwerke, GreenGo Travel Ltd., GoGet Carshare Inc., Modo Cooperative, Mobility Carsharing LLC, Hourcar Inc., Communauto Inc., and Car Next Door Pty Ltd.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Shared Vehicles Market is Projected to Reach $361.92 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 17:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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