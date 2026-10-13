US Nuclear Reports 1St Quarter Financials Showing A 72% Reduction In Loss From Operations From Last Year
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US Nuclear Corp
/ Key word(s): Financial
US Nuclear Reports 1st Quarter Financials Showing a 72% Reduction in Loss From Operations From Last Year
13.10.2026 / 18:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LOS ANGELES, CA - October 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - US Nuclear Corp (OTC: UCLE), has filed its 10Q for the first quarter of 2026, and expects to file the second quarter in the next 3-4 weeks. The stock will resume trading after the release of the third quarter, projected to be on or about the first week in December. “We have been working very hard to correct the issues which delayed the release of the 2025 10K until June, impacting the timely release of the second and third-quarter filings,” said Michael Hastings, CFO of US Nuclear.“We lost some key people once we closed the LA operation, which made retrieving certain financial data from the closed operation more difficult, and we also chose to replace some people at Overhoff, but things are finally falling into place. The new auditor made some recommendations, which is taking some time to implement, but we are committed to making the reporting process faster and more efficient. The 2025 audit process took much longer than expected, therefore causing subsequent quarterly filings to exceed their respective filing deadlines. The first quarter financial close and review process took about 4 months, far exceeding the 45-day window from close of period. And though our second quarter filing is also delayed, the Company is actively engaged in the review process and is working diligently with its internal team and independent auditors to finalize the filing as quickly as possible.” The Company has completed the following, which they believe will make 2027 a record year:
News Source: US Nuclear Corp
13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|US Nuclear Corp
|United States
|ISIN:
|US91733U1060
|EQS News ID:
|2415210
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2415210 13.10.2026 CET/CEST
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