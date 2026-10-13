US Nuclear Corp / Key word(s): Financial

US Nuclear Reports 1st Quarter Financials Showing a 72% Reduction in Loss From Operations From Last Year

13.10.2026 / 18:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LOS ANGELES, CA - October 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - US Nuclear Corp (OTC: UCLE), has filed its 10Q for the first quarter of 2026, and expects to file the second quarter in the next 3-4 weeks. The stock will resume trading after the release of the third quarter, projected to be on or about the first week in December. “We have been working very hard to correct the issues which delayed the release of the 2025 10K until June, impacting the timely release of the second and third-quarter filings,” said Michael Hastings, CFO of US Nuclear.“We lost some key people once we closed the LA operation, which made retrieving certain financial data from the closed operation more difficult, and we also chose to replace some people at Overhoff, but things are finally falling into place. The new auditor made some recommendations, which is taking some time to implement, but we are committed to making the reporting process faster and more efficient. The 2025 audit process took much longer than expected, therefore causing subsequent quarterly filings to exceed their respective filing deadlines. The first quarter financial close and review process took about 4 months, far exceeding the 45-day window from close of period. And though our second quarter filing is also delayed, the Company is actively engaged in the review process and is working diligently with its internal team and independent auditors to finalize the filing as quickly as possible.” The Company has completed the following, which they believe will make 2027 a record year:

The Company engaged a skilled General Manager/COO in June, and is making major strides in streamlining logistics, clearing backlogs, and accelerating product and service delivery to our customers, thereby improving our working capital cycle. Company backlog, which has grown to its current level of $1.2M, is expected to finish the year at $2.9M.

The Company is currently interviewing outsourced CPA firms to ensure the highest standards of accuracy and timely financial reporting. Management expects the selection process to conclude shortly, with onboarding and transition scheduled to occur imminently.

The Company, which reduced the Loss from Operations by over 375K compared to the same period in 2025, or 72%, is working to keep the improvement going over the full year.

The GM is utilizing 4 college interns to perform a full marketing and product analysis of the TA/Optron product line, which had been built in LA, for the purpose of re-launching the products in January 2027, with the hope of adding $600K in revenues in 2027 The Company started discussions with other Companies this Summer, for the purpose of potential Joint Ventures, the purchase of the Company by a larger Company, or a synergistic Company which is interested in a Reverse-Merger as a way of going public. We expect 2027 sales and profits to increase 20-30%, and sales to double the current level in 2028, or significantly higher if we complete a transaction in 2027. For sales and product information for US Nuclear, call Terry Marler at (810) 877-3448; for Sales call Ian Embry at (513) 248-2400, and for investor information, call Jack Lennon at Chamberlain Capital (508) 360-8407 or .... Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based upon current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, macroeconomic changes, supply chain disruptions, market demand and our ability to raise capital, manage expansion effectively, and attract, retain, and motivate required personnel. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release. For a complete list of risks, please read our Form 10K at US Nuclear Corp 10K ending December 31, 2025. US Nuclear Form 10Q_March 31, 2026 US Nuclear Form 10K_December 31, 2025 View the original release on

News Source: US Nuclear Corp

13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

