Rajasthan: 4 Arrested In Former MLA Atar Singh Bhadana Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 13 (IANS) Police have arrested four accused in connection with the murder of former Bayana MLA Attar Singh Bhedana in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

The accused have been identified as Bhagmal Gurjar, Soni Gurjar, Sher Singh Gurjar, and Kunwar Singh Gurjar.

According to reports, three of them are residents of Bhaunda village, while the fourth belongs to Navar village. Tension and an atmosphere of silence have prevailed in the area since the former MLA's death. Police had earlier detained several people for questioning as part of the investigation.

The detention of numerous villagers reportedly prompted many residents of Bhaunda to lock their homes and leave the village temporarily. The arrests come amid growing pressure on the authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

Atar Singh Bhadana's wife, Kamlesh Bhadana, has filed a complaint at Vair police station naming 30 individuals and accusing another 50-60 unidentified persons in connection with the incident.

The murder is reportedly linked to an ongoing dispute over a mining lease and crusher operations. According to the complaint filed by Kamlesh Bhadana, a confrontation occurred a day before the fatal incident involving individuals associated with the mining lease and crusher site.

A case concerning that altercation was also registered at the police station. The following day, an alleged attack took place at the mining complex, resulting in the former MLA's death.

According to the complaint, a group of approximately 70-80 people allegedly entered the mining lease and crusher premises and carried out an attack involving assault, stone-pelting, gunfire and arson.

The complainant alleged that the attackers intended to dismantle the crusher unit. The complaint further states that Bhedana was assaulted during the incident. His limbs were allegedly broken, and he was struck on the head with a gandasa, a heavy, sharp-edged agricultural implement.

He sustained severe injuries and was referred to Jaipur for further treatment but died on the way. These allegations are part of the complaint and remain subject to investigation.

With four arrests reported, the investigation is expected to focus on establishing the alleged roles of the accused and determining whether others were involved.

Further details regarding the arrests, interrogation and possible involvement of additional suspects are awaited from the police. The murder has left the area in an atmosphere of grief and tension, with a significant police presence reported amid concerns over the law-and-order situation.

Attention is now focused on the investigation and the steps authorities take to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing. The case remains under investigation, and the allegations against the arrested individuals have yet to be established in court.