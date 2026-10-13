JMI UPSC Mela 2.0 Inspires IAS Aspirants, Offers Disability-Inclusive Training

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) More than 1,150 students and civil services aspirants from Jamia Millia Islamia and various universities in Delhi and other cities joined the UPSC Mela 2.0 offering guidance on preparations, an official said on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif encouraged students to pursue their aspirations with dedication, perseverance, discipline and a strong sense of responsibility towards society and the nation.

His address underscored the importance of education, determination and informed preparation in enabling young people to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

The student-centric initiative held last week was aimed at promoting awareness about the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, bridging information gaps in competitive examination preparation, JMI Chief Public Relations Officer Saima Saeed said.

The Mela also provided aspiring candidates an opportunity to interact with successful civil services candidates and experienced administrators, Saeed said in a statement.

The event was organised by the Jamia UPSC Society, an initiative of alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), in association with the Jamia Millia Islamia's Office of the Grievance Redressal Officer for Persons with Disabilities, with sponsorship support from BANO IAS Institute.

A major highlight of UPSC Mela 2.0 was an interactive session featuring successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

The participants included: Jayant Garg (AIR 64), Dhwanish Polavarapu (AIR 108), Shadab Ali Khan (AIR 415), Shahrukh Khan (AIR 575), Mohd. Irfan Kayamkhani (AIR 646), Mohd. Abuzar Ansari (AIR 671), Muskan Verma (AIR 771) and Sneha Yadav (AIR 782). Arun Rambha, a successful candidate of UPSC CSE 2024, also participated in the programme, the statement said.

"Jalaj Srivastava, retired IAS officer of 1984 batch, and Manju Seth, 1983 Batch retired IFS officer, also interacted with students," it said.

A distinctive feature of UPSC Mela 2.0 was its association with the Office of the Grievance Redressal Officer for Persons with Disabilities of Jamia Millia Islamia, highlighting the importance of ensuring that competitive examination opportunities are accessible to students with disabilities.

The Office works towards promoting awareness, addressing disability-related grievances and supporting the implementation of applicable provisions relating to accessibility, equal opportunity and the rights of persons with disabilities within the University.

"By bringing disability inclusion into a wider conversation on competitive examination preparation, the event reinforced the principle that equal opportunity requires not only access to education but also access to information, mentorship, accessibility measures and fair participation in professional life," the statement said.