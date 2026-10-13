'Earning Up To Rs 40,000 A Day, Practising For Decades': 16 Fake Doctors Caught In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Oct 13 (IANS) Gujarat's Surat City Special Operations Group (SOG), in coordination with the district health department, has apprehended 16 alleged fake doctors operating clinics in the Pandesara area and seized medicines, injections, syrups and medical equipment worth Rs 1,82,444, police said on Tuesday.

The action followed instructions from Police Commissioner Wabang Jamir to identify and conduct raids on clinics allegedly run by people without recognised medical qualifications or on the basis of forged degrees.

According to the police, concerns had been raised about patients' lives being put at risk by unqualified practitioners, with some people reportedly having died following treatment by such individuals.

Acting under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeepsinh Nakum, the SOG began checking clinics across the city.

"A team led by Inspector A.S. Sonara received information about several clinics operating in the Pandesara area and sent dummy patients to verify the allegations. The information was subsequently confirmed," the police said.

The SOG then coordinated with Chief District Health Officer Dr Anil Patel of the Surat District Panchayat to conduct simultaneous raids. Separate teams comprising health officials and SOG personnel carried out the operation.

The 16 individuals were allegedly operating clinics under names including Bharat Clinic, Sai Dham Clinic, Neer Clinic, Narayan Clinic, Surendra Clinic, Bhakta Radha Clinic, Sai Clinic, Probir Clinic, Navdeep Clinic, Pratima Clinic, Free Sevasadan, Shri Krishna Clinic and Gurukrupa Clinic.

According to details released by the SOG, the alleged practitioners ranged in age from 23 to 58 and had been operating clinics for periods ranging from several months to more than three decades.

Their educational backgrounds varied from Class 10 and Class 12 qualifications to bachelor's degrees, including BSc and BA qualifications.

Some claimed to have worked as compounders or helpers at hospitals and nursing homes before starting their practices.

Officials stated that several of the individuals examined between five and 35 patients daily. Their reported daily earnings ranged from Rs 700 to Rs 40,000.

The highest figure was attributed to Kapilkumar Verma, 58, who was allegedly operating Free Sevasadan and had been running clinics at different locations for 33 years. He was reported to have studied up to Class 10 and learnt medical practice from books.

The SOG also cited previous cases involving two of the accused. A case against Shiyaram Morya, 54, was registered at Pandesara police station in 2002, while another case involving Vinodbhai Biswas Chansi, 58, was registered in 2008.

It also stated that a case had previously been registered against Saddam Bankhan, 31, by the SOG at Pandesara police station. The seized material included different types of medicines, injections, syrups and medical equipment.

"Cases have been registered against the 16 accused at Pandesara police station, and legal proceedings have been initiated," the police said.

Separately, the district health department will initiate action against the alleged practitioners under the Clinical Establishments Act.