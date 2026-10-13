Criminal IP To Showcase Threat Intelligence And AITEM At Security Days Fall 2026 Tokyo

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Criminal IP, developed by AI SPERA, will participate in Security Days Fall 2026 Tokyo, taking place October 21–23, 2026, at the TAKANAWA GATEWAY Convention Center. At booth B20, Criminal IP will showcase Criminal IP Threat Intelligence (Criminal IP TI) and Criminal IP AITEM (AI-Powered Threat Exposure Management) through live demonstrations focused on threat investigation and exposure management.

As cloud adoption and connections with business partners expand, organizations need to understand risks beyond their internally managed assets. Internet-exposed services, vulnerabilities, attacker infrastructure, and leaked information all contribute to a broader attack surface. Criminal IP will demonstrate how security teams can connect these findings to support investigation and prioritize response.

Explore Practical Security Workflows at Booth B20

Visitors can see how Criminal IP supports everyday security tasks, from investigating suspicious indicators to identifying assets and risks that require attention. Demonstrations will cover:



Investigating threat information associated with IP addresses, domains, and URLs.

Analyzing malicious infrastructure, vulnerabilities, and threat actor information.

Discovering internet-exposed IT assets and services.

Using AI-assisted analysis to investigate and prioritize exposure risks.

Identifying leaked information on the dark web. Assessing risks involving business partners and affiliated companies.

Through these practical scenarios, Criminal IP will show how threat intelligence can add context to exposure findings and help teams move from asset visibility to informed security decisions. Visitors can also discuss how these capabilities could fit into their existing investigation and risk management workflows.

“Security teams need to understand not only which assets are exposed, but also how those exposures relate to actual threats,” said Byungtak Kang, CEO of AI SPERA.“By bringing threat intelligence and AI-assisted exposure management together, Criminal IP helps organizations identify the risks that deserve attention and make informed response decisions.”

About Criminal IP by AI SPERA

Criminal IP is a cyber threat intelligence solution operated by AI SPERA that provides decision-ready threat intelligence and attack surface management solutions to security teams worldwide. By continuously scanning the global internet, Criminal IP aggregates and contextualizes threat signals across IPs, domains, URLs, and attack infrastructure, covering malicious indicators, known vulnerabilities, exposed assets, and attacker behavior. Criminal IP's mission is to give organizations real visibility into their cyber landscape and accelerate threat detection and response by delivering the intelligence needed to outsmart attackers. For more information, visit

Contact

Michael Sena

AI SPERA

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