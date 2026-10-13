Khachkar Studios Publishes Week #5 Of Weekly T.A.P Reporting Across 26 Pilots

VIEW THE FULL 26-PILOT TABLE

Sunday attendance up 59% or 591. Young women 11% of total. Social media views over 1 million. Outreach visits reached 1,409. Financial support over $1 million.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Khachkar Studios published today week #5 of its weekly T.A.P press releases for the 26 pilots participating in its program to revitalize their communities worldwide.Two summary tables of key performance metrics for our pilots are published every Tuesday as a world-class benchmark in Transparency, Accountability, and Performance (T.A.P).All Khachkar Studios work is based on Biblically inspired world-class benchmarks and management excellence.All pilots are expected to work hard to achieve two golden goals: (1) a 100% increase in non-holiday Sunday total attendance from baseline, and (2) 18 to 29 females over 15% of total attendance. They empower the“Faithful” to join the movement:“Bring a friend. Bring a family. This Sunday and every Sunday.”Key performance metrics include:1.Sunday attendance: Last four-week average attendance of 1,595 versus a baseline of 1,004 – up 591, or 59%, for the 11 First Group pilots.2.Young women attendance: 18 to 29 females 11% of total attendees at 172 of 1,595 for the 11 First Group pilots.3.Social media views: 1,064,593 social media views to date for the“Bring a Friend. Bring a Family.” invite videos, and 1,063 total class attendance to date for all 26 pilots.4.Outreach and engagement: 1,409 outreach visits reaching 3,200 individuals in 2026 to date, including 138 visits reaching 330 individuals during the week of 4–10 October 2026 for all 26 pilots.5.Financial support: As of September 2026, Khachkar Studios has provided $1,010,399 in financial support to the 26 current pilots. The attached table details the funding per pilot.The full summary table of key performance metrics for our pilots is updated every Tuesday and available at:Pilot Church of the Week: Iglesia de San Gregorio el Iluminador, in Caracas, Venezuela, led by Bishop Bedros Manouelian, has a last four-week average attendance of 44 – up 33, or 300%, versus its baseline of 11 – and a social return on investment of 22x.Khachkar Studios supports multi-denominational religious organizations using performance-based criteria.About: Khachkar Studios' mission is empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence“Framework”.For more information about Khachkar Studios, visit:

Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

Khachkar Studios

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Khachkar Studios Publishes Week #5 of Weekly T.A.P Reporting Across 26 Pilots News Provided By Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation October 13, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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