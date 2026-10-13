The Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Is Projected To Grow To 0.04 Billion By 2030 With A 4% CAGR

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Trends

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Growth

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Size

The Business Research Company's Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The radiofrequency identification (RFID) tags market is carving out a significant niche within the broader technology landscape, driven by ongoing innovations and increasing adoption across industries. As supply chains, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors look for smarter tracking solutions, RFID tags are positioned for impressive growth in the coming years. Let's explore the market's current size, key drivers, regional dynamics, major players, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Projected Size and Growth Trajectory of the RFID Tags Market

The RFID tags market is forecasted to surpass $18 billion by 2030. This segment forms part of the larger Communications Hardware market, which itself is expected to reach about $1,026 billion by the same year, with RFID tags making up roughly 2% of that total. Within the even broader Information Technology sector, projected to hit $13,788 billion by 2030, RFID tags will represent nearly 0.1% of the industry's value.

Request A Free Sample Of The Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Report



Steady Growth Rate Expected for RFID Tags

Looking ahead, the RFID tags market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% through 2030. This steady expansion reflects increasing demand across various sectors that benefit from real-time data and automated tracking.

Asia-Pacific to Lead RFID Tags Market by 2030

Asia-Pacific is set to emerge as the dominant region in the RFID tags market by 2030, with a valuation expected to reach $6 billion, growing from $4 billion in 2025. This 12% CAGR growth is fueled by the rise of automated inventory systems, the expansion of smart factory initiatives, heightened demand for industrial asset tracking in real time, and substantial investments in digital supply chain infrastructure aimed at improving operational visibility and efficiency.

Access The Detailed Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Report Here



The USA Will Hold Largest National Market Share for RFID Tags

By 2030, the United States will be the largest single country market for RFID tags, with an estimated value of $5 billion, up from $3 billion in 2025. The market's 6% annual growth is driven by RFID-enabled retail inventory management, automated identification technologies in healthcare, intelligent warehouse operations, and increased use of RFID for product traceability and accuracy.

Breakdown of RFID Tag Types and Dominant Segment

The RFID tags market is segmented by tag type into active and passive RFID. Passive RFID is expected to dominate, making up 81% of the market or $15 billion by 2030. This preference is due to passive tags' cost-effectiveness for high-volume deployment, maintenance-free nature with long lifespans, scalability for detailed item-level tracking in retail and logistics, and continual improvements in reading range and durability.

Additional Market Divisions by Material, Frequency, and Application

Beyond tag type, the RFID tags market is further categorized by materials such as plastic, paper, glass, metal, and others. Frequency-based segmentation includes low frequency, high frequency, and ultra-high frequency tags. Application-wise, RFID tags serve industrial, retail and wholesale, healthcare, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), transportation and logistics, government, and other sectors.

Primary Factors Driving RFID Tag Market Expansion

The RFID tags market growth through 2030 is propelled by three main factors. First, the escalating demand for efficient supply chain management encourages companies to adopt RFID for automating inventory tracking, warehouse operations, and improving shipment transparency. Real-time identification helps optimize stock control, streamline distribution, and cut costs across retail, manufacturing, and logistics. This factor alone contributes roughly 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Second, increased demand for medical asset identification pushes healthcare providers to use RFID for tagging critical equipment, enhancing tracking of location, usage, and maintenance. This boosts asset availability, minimizes losses, and improves operational workflows in medical facilities, adding approximately 2.2% growth annually.

Third, deeper integration of RFID within healthcare and pharmaceutical industries supports traceability of medicines, vaccines, devices, and lab samples. This integration enhances patient safety, combats counterfeiting, automates inventory, and helps ensure compliance. Ongoing digital transformation in these sectors is accelerating RFID adoption, contributing about 2.0% annual growth.

Most Promising Growth Segments in the RFID Tags Market

The active and passive RFID segments represent the largest opportunities moving forward. Together, they are expected to add over $6 billion in market value between 2025 and 2030-$5 billion from passive RFID and $1 billion from active RFID. Growth drivers include automation of inventory systems, smart asset tracking in industrial and healthcare environments, integration with IoT and cloud platforms, and advancements in tag miniaturization and reading accuracy.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Players in RFID Tags

Leading technology providers, semiconductor manufacturers, and RFID specialists dominate the competitive scene, focusing on advanced tag designs with improved read accuracy and miniaturization. Their solutions emphasize integrated tracking and data management across retail, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and supply chains. Key industry themes include enhancing inventory visibility, real-time asset monitoring, and seamless integration with Internet of Things (IoT) and automation systems. Understanding this competitive environment is vital for spotting innovation and partnership opportunities.

Market Leader and Its Role in RFID Tags

In 2025, Avery Dennison Corporation held the largest share of the RFID tags market with 9%. Its intelligent labels division provides RFID inlays, smart labels, and connected identification products that support inventory management, retail automation, supply chain transparency, asset tracking, and real-time data capture across various industries.

Market Share Distribution Among Top RFID Tags Companies

The RFID tags sector is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for 21% of the total market revenue in 2025. Barriers to entry and expansion relate to advances in RFID chip technology, precise manufacturing, interoperability, data security, and the reliability required for tracking in diverse industries. Companies with strong market positions maintain their share through diverse RFID portfolios, robust tag production capabilities, established customer bases, broad distribution networks, and continuous innovation. Rising demand for real-time asset visibility, automated inventory, and IoT-enabled tracking will likely drive further collaboration, new product launches, and regional growth.

Key Participants Shaping the RFID Tags Market

Noteworthy players in this space include Avery Dennison Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., HID Global, Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Alien Technology Corporation, Nedap N.V., Identiv Inc., and Chengdu Mind Golden Card System Co., Ltd., among others.

Important Trends Influencing RFID Tags Market Development

Industrial-grade RFID inlays and tags with enhanced read reliability and supply chain visibility are reshaping the market by enabling efficient tracking in manufacturing and logistics. For example, in August 2024, Avery Dennison Corporation introduced the AD Dogbone and AD Squarewave industrial UHF RFID inlays and tags, featuring high-speed reading, 128-bit EPC memory, and factory-locked TID numbers to boost data integrity and traceability in automotive, logistics, and industrial uses.

Strategies Driving Competitive Advantage in RFID Tags

Leading firms are focusing on advancing RFID tag technologies to improve tracking accuracy and supply chain visibility, expanding RFID applications to enhance efficiency across industries, leveraging these solutions to make inventory management more effective, and integrating artificial intelligence to boost data processing and automation capabilities.

Overview of the RFID Tags Market Ecosystem

The RFID market ecosystem includes raw material suppliers such as NXP Semiconductors N.V., Impinj, Inc., Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corporation, Smartrac Technology Group, HID Global Corporation, and others. Wholesalers and distributors include Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics, Arrow Electronics, Avnet, and RS Group plc. End users span a wide range of companies like Walmart Inc., Amazon, DHL, FedEx, Target Corporation, The Home Depot, Tesco PLC, Nike, Volkswagen AG, Boeing Company, Siemens AG, Johnson & Johnson, and Mayo Clinic.

This diverse and rapidly evolving ecosystem ensures RFID tags continue to gain traction as a crucial technology for asset tracking, inventory automation, and supply chain optimization across global industries.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market is Projected to Grow to 0.04 Billion by 2030 with a 4% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.