Public Safety And Security Market Expected To Reach $1260.04 Billion By 2030 Driven By Robust Industry Expansion

Public Safety And Security Market Trends

Public Safety And Security Market Demand

Public Safety And Security Market Growth

The Business Research Company's Public Safety and Security Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The public safety and security sector is a highly competitive arena where global technology providers, defense contractors, cybersecurity experts, and integrated security developers strive to innovate and excel. Their focus spans AI-driven surveillance, sophisticated threat detection, secure communication infrastructures, cloud-based emergency management solutions, and predictive analytics. Meanwhile, the protection of critical infrastructure, real-time situational awareness, seamless cross-agency collaboration, and evolving government regulations heavily influence their strategic positioning. Understanding this landscape is essential for stakeholders to uncover growth prospects, technological advancements, and collaboration opportunities.

Leading Player in the Public Safety and Security Market

In 2025, Honeywell International Inc. emerged as the top company by global sales, holding a 1% market share according to The Business Research Company. Its division dedicated to building technologies and public safety delivers integrated solutions such as video surveillance, access control, fire detection, emergency communications, and intelligent building security. These offerings safeguard critical infrastructure and enhance incident response capabilities across government, commercial, and industrial sectors.

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Market Structure and Competitive Dynamics in Public Safety and Security

The public safety and security market is notably fragmented, with the top 10 firms accounting for just 6% of total revenue in 2025. Moderate barriers to entry arise due to changing safety regulations, the demand for integrated security infrastructure, cybersecurity requirements, and the need for scalable, interoperable surveillance and emergency response systems. Market leaders maintain their positions through comprehensive safety platforms, extensive government contracts, cutting-edge communications technology, global service networks, and ongoing investments in AI surveillance, command centers, and infrastructure protection. As priorities shift toward smart city security, disaster readiness, and digital emergency management, innovation and public-private partnerships are expected to further solidify their foothold.

Market Shares Held by Leading Companies in 2025

. Honeywell International Inc.: 1%

. Thales Group: 1%

. Cisco Systems Inc.: 1%

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.: 1%

. General Dynamics Corporation: 1%

. Northrop Grumman Corporation: 0.5%

. IBM: 0.5%

. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.: 0.5%

. Hexagon AB: 0.4%

. NEC Corporation: 0.4%

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Emerging Competitive Trends Shaping the Public Safety and Security Market

Artificial intelligence-powered intelligence-sharing platforms are transforming the sector by enhancing inter-agency cooperation, providing sharper real-time situational awareness, and streamlining investigative processes in law enforcement. For example, in February 2026, Mark43 partnered with Multitude Insights to integrate its Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management System (RMS) with the AI-driven BLTN intelligence-sharing platform utilized by law enforcement agencies. This collaboration enables automated bulletin workflows, cloud-native data integration, AI-assisted analysis, and immediate information dissemination, all of which improve investigative efficiency, officer safety, and coordinated response across regions.

Strategies Market Participants Use to Stay Competitive

Public safety and security companies are leveraging AI-powered predictive threat detection to bolster risk intelligence. They are adopting cloud-based unified platforms to simplify security management and integrating autonomous surveillance drones and robotics into on-the-ground operations. Additionally, firms are implementing zero-trust security models to safeguard public safety and critical infrastructure while employing IoT-enabled smart sensors to enhance real-time situational awareness.

Market Size and Growth Predictions for Public Safety and Security

The public safety and security market is projected to surpass $1,260 billion by 2030. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% through the decade, driven by technological advancements and rising demand for integrated security solutions.

Regional Market Outlook and Country-Level Insights

North America is forecast to lead the market in 2030 with a value of $385 billion, up from $214 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 12%. This growth is fueled by modernization efforts in national security, expanded deployment of surveillance and threat detection systems, improved disaster preparedness and emergency response, and integrated communication networks connecting federal, state, and local agencies. The United States will dominate the market at $355 billion in 2030, rising from $198 billion in 2025, also at a 12% CAGR, supported by government investments in advanced policing technologies, AI-enabled situational awareness platforms, cybersecurity measures for critical infrastructure, and interoperable command and control systems.

Segment Analysis Within the Public Safety and Security Market

The market is divided into services and solutions components. Solutions are expected to hold the larger share in 2030, representing 63% of the total market or $794 billion. This segment's expansion is driven by intelligent video analytics, integrated incident management software, real-time data fusion, decision support systems, and predictive security tools that enhance threat detection and response. Vertically, the market includes sectors such as homeland security, emergency services, critical infrastructure protection, transportation systems, and others.

Primary Factors Propelling Growth in Public Safety and Security

Three main trends are accelerating market expansion through 2030. First, the rising incidence of terrorism, cyber threats, and security breaches targeting critical infrastructure, government agencies, transportation, healthcare, and energy facilities is prompting the adoption of advanced surveillance, cybersecurity, biometric authentication, emergency communications, and intelligence platforms. This factor is expected to contribute roughly 2.2% annual growth. Second, increasing government expenditures and stricter public safety regulations are driving upgrades and replacements in legacy systems, fueling demand for advanced platforms and managed services, contributing about 2.0% annual growth. Third, rapid adoption of AI, IoT, big data, and cloud technologies is boosting situational awareness, streamlining responses, and supporting smart city initiatives, projected to add approximately 1.8% growth annually.

Most Promising Growth Areas in Public Safety and Security

Among market segments, solutions and services offer the greatest expansion potential, expected to contribute more than $572 billion in added value by 2030-$356 billion from solutions and $216 billion from services between 2025 and 2030. This growth will be driven by unified command-and-control platforms, AI-enhanced threat intelligence, cloud-based public safety infrastructure, and advancements in integrated emergency response, cybersecurity, and digital incident management.

Supply Chain and Customer Base Overview

Key raw material suppliers include Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., Corning Incorporated, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. Major wholesalers and distributors feature companies such as Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, Wesco International Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., ScanSource Inc., Exclusive Networks SA, Westcon-Comstor, Redington Limited, Dicker Data Limited, Anixter International Inc., Exertis Group, Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company Inc., and Almo Corporation. End users encompass a wide range of organizations including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, New York City Police Department, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Bundespolizei, Singapore Police Force, Dubai Police, Indian Armed Forces, Indian Railways, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Transport for London, Los Angeles International Airport, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Shell plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Walmart Inc., and Amazon Inc.

Key Industry Players in Public Safety and Security

The market hosts several prominent players such as Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Cisco Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, IBM, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hexagon AB, NEC Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., BAE Systems plc, Ericsson Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Accenture Plc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (Esri), Verint Systems Inc., and Atos SE.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Public Safety and Security Market Expected to Reach $1260.04 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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