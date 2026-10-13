- said Richard Green, President of Corporate Talent Discoveries

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Benfield Connection, a strategic marketing and communications consultancy, today announced a partnership with Corporate Talent Discoveries (CTD), the Atlanta & Mountain View-based talent and event company led by President Richard Green. The partnership expands the firm's Influencer & Talent Marketing practice to include keynote speakers, headline entertainment, and sports personalities.

CTD has spent decades connecting corporate audiences with the speakers and entertainers who make events memorable. The Benfield Connection helps brands and their leaders build visibility through brand journalism, influencer marketing, analyst and media relations, and executive speaking. Together, the two firms help clients get more from every event and every talent investment.

“Companies invest heavily in events and talent. Too often, that investment ends when the event does,” said Benfield.“Working with CTD, we can connect the voice on stage to the story a brand tells every day.”

The partnership turns a single appearance into a lasting program. CTD can turn a keynote into a series of articles, interviews, and executive bylines developed by The Benfield Connection's brand journalism team. The talent's own followers can carry the message further through social content and influencer collaborations. Media outreach puts the moment in front of the people who shape buying decisions.

“Great talent creates a feeling,” said Richard Green, President of Corporate Talent Discoveries.“The Benfield Connection ensures that moment builds buzz before the event and continues to work for our clients long after the event is over.”

The CTD alliance follows The Benfield Connection's April 2026 partnerships with S3 – Strategic Speaker Services and brand journalism leader Tim Clark.

About The Benfield Connection

The Benfield Connection is a strategic marketing and communications consultancy that helps brands and the leaders who shape them build market position and visibility. Its model puts communications strategy at the core, with four connected capabilities: Content Marketing & Brand Journalism, Influencer & Talent Marketing, Analyst & Media Relations, and Executive Visibility & Speaking. Search Authority runs through it all, so clients are found in Google and AI search. For more information, visit .

About Corporate Talent Discoveries

Corporate Talent Discoveries (CTD) is a full-service talent and event company specializing in keynote speakers, headline entertainment, sports personalities, and event management for corporate audiences. Led by President Richard Green and Carmen Kimberling, CTD brings decades of experience connecting organizations with the talent and experiences that make events memorable. Learn more at .

Elaine Benfield

Benfield Connection

+1 404-910-3948

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The Benfield Connection Announces Partnership with Corporate Talent Discoveries News Provided By Benfield Connection October 13, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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