Stepes Expands AI-Enabled Legal Translation Services For Global Law Firms And Corporate Legal Teams

Stepes - Enterprise Translation Services

Stepes combines AI-enabled translation technology, professional legal linguists, and structured quality assurance to support complex multilingual legal matters.

Expanded legal language solutions combine AI-powered efficiency and professional legal linguists to support complex cross-border legal matters.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stepes, a global provider of enterprise translation and localization solutions, today announced expanded AI-enabled legal translation services, offering broader, specialized multilingual support for international law firms, corporate legal departments, and compliance teams.The expanded legal services portfolio encompasses international arbitration, litigation, antitrust and competition law, internal and regulatory investigations, employment law, intellectual property, trademark protection, corporate transactions, and legal interpreting. For law firms and corporate legal departments, these expanded services help address the challenges of cross-border litigation, international transactions, regulatory investigations, and other complex legal matters by improving translation efficiency, terminology consistency, and cost control while maintaining appropriate professional oversight.Helping Legal Teams Manage Complex Multilingual MattersCross-border legal matters often involve substantial volumes of documents, tight deadlines, sensitive information, and complex terminology spanning multiple jurisdictions. Applying the same level of translation and review to every document can increase costs and turnaround times, particularly when some materials require only preliminary review while others demand rigorous professional translation.Stepes addresses these challenges through its AI-enabled legal translation workflows, integrating DomainAI translation technology, translation memory, terminology management, professional legal linguists, and structured quality assurance.Rather than applying AI indiscriminately, Stepes tailors its translation approach to the document's complexity, intended use, and potential consequences of error. AI-assisted processing can accelerate preliminary document review and translation of suitable content, while professional human translation, independent linguistic review, and additional quality controls can be applied to materials requiring greater accuracy and oversight."AI is transforming how legal teams handle multilingual information, but legal translation requires much more than generating text in another language," said Alex Matsikas, Localization Program Manager at Stepes. "Our approach combines the scalability of AI with professional legal expertise, allowing organizations to process large volumes of content efficiently while applying rigorous human review where legal meaning and accuracy matter most."Expanded Coverage Across Complex Legal Practice AreasStepes' expanded portfolio addresses a wide range of legal translation and interpreting requirements.For international arbitration and litigation, Stepes supports pleadings, witness statements, expert reports, documentary evidence, hearing materials, arbitral awards, and related legal proceedings.For regulatory and internal investigations, its multilingual workflows support document screening, employee and witness interviews, electronically stored information, compliance records, and regulatory responses.Additional specialized services address antitrust and competition matters, cross-border employment issues, intellectual property and trademark portfolios, commercial agreements, corporate transactions, and other complex legal documentation.Stepes also provides professional legal interpreting for depositions, arbitration hearings, attorney-client meetings, witness interviews, and investigations, helping legal teams coordinate written and spoken multilingual communications.Scalable Legal Translation with Controlled QualityA central element of Stepes' approach is matching translation workflows to the specific needs of each legal matter.For high-volume document collections, AI-assisted translation can help legal teams understand and prioritize multilingual content. For important contracts, regulatory submissions, evidentiary materials, and other high-consequence documents, Stepes can provide professional human translation and enhanced review.Translation memory and terminology management help maintain consistent treatment of defined terms, corporate entities, contractual language, and recurring legal concepts across documents and matters.Stepes supports legal translation projects through its global language network spanning more than 100 languages, with professional legal linguists and specialized resources matched to project requirements.With this expansion, Stepes continues to advance a model for legal translation that combines AI-enabled productivity with the specialized human expertise essential to complex international legal work.For more information, visit:Stepes Legal Translation ServicesStepes AI-Enabled Legal Translation ServicesAbout StepesStepes is a global translation technology and language services company headquartered in San Francisco. The company combines AI-enabled translation, professional linguists, translation memory, terminology management, workflow automation, and quality assurance to help enterprises manage multilingual content across languages and international markets.Stepes supports organizations in legal, life sciences, manufacturing, financial services, technology, and other industries with professional translation, localization, and interpreting solutions.Learn more at .

Nikki Andrews

Stepes

+1 800-611-5698

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Stepes Expands AI-Enabled Legal Translation Services for Global Law Firms and Corporate Legal Teams News Provided By Stepes October 13, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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