Jaca + DRG Align Everyday Nutrition & Structured Diabetes Support To Help People Pursue Better Health Outcomes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Collaboration connects Jaca's blood-sugar-conscious allulose offering with DRG's patented full-program protocol for consumers, patients, providers, & employers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jaca, a consumer health and wellness brand provided by Healthy For Life Foods, and Diabetes Reversal Group (DRG ) today announced a strategic collaboration built on a shared belief: better health outcomes become more achievable when practical everyday choices are paired with visibility, accountability, education, and structured support.The collaboration is intended to connect two points in the health journey. Jaca provides an alternative for one of the most frequent daily nutrition decisions-how people sweeten foods and beverages. DRG helps people see and act on the broader patterns that influence diabetes-related progress, through its Diabetes Warrior platform and, through DRG's patented Type 2 reversal program.“Better outcomes are built through better choices repeated every day,” said Pete Ferrari, Founder & President of Jaca.“Jaca was created to let people keep the sweetness, texture, cooking, and baking experiences they enjoy while making a choice that is better aligned with their health goals. By working with DRG, we can connect that everyday choice with tools, education, and support that help people turn intention into meaningful progress.”From an Everyday Choice to a Measurable Health JourneyJaca Rare Sugar is made with 100% allulose and is intended for everyday sweetening, beverages, cooking, and baking. Jaca's official website describes the product as having zero glycemic impact and as Halal certified, Kosher certified, gluten-free, vegan-friendly, non-GMO, keto-friendly, and Paleo-friendly. Jaca also provides SuperSelfTM lifestyle, nutrition, and fitness workbooks, recipes, and educational resources intended to help customers incorporate healthier routines into daily life.Diabetes Warrior is DRG's introductory product. It helps users track blood sugar, food intake, exercise, nutrition, training videos and mindset outlook, giving people a clearer picture of how daily behaviors and experiences connect over time. The goal is to help users move from isolated decisions to a more informed and consistent process of self-awareness and action.For qualifying patients who need a higher level of support, DRG offers a comprehensive program using its patented protocol. According to DRG, their patented protocol is designed to help patients achieve an A1C below 6.5 without the use of diabetes medications. Individual results vary, participation and eligibility requirements apply, and any medication change must be made with an appropriately qualified healthcare professional.“Health outcomes rarely change because of one decision; they change when people can see patterns, understand what those patterns mean, and receive the right level of support,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hockings, CEO and Founder of Diabetes Reversal Group.“Diabetes Warrior helps people track blood sugar, nutrition, exercise, and mindset, so they can better understand their daily progress. For qualifying patients who need more support, our patentedprotocol is designed to move beyond tracking toward an A1C below 6.5 without diabetes medication, with appropriate clinical oversight.”A Shared Commitment to Better OutcomesTogether, Jaca and DRG are creating a more connected progression from daily choice to measurable action. Jaca gives consumers a practical allulose option and educational resources that can fit into everyday routines. Diabetes Warrior helps users capture the behaviors and indicators that shape their health journey. DRG's full program provides a structured pathway for qualifying patients who are ready for a more comprehensive intervention.For consumers and patients, the collaboration is intended to make the next step clearer and more approachable. For healthcare providers, it offers practical resources that may help appropriate patients engage more consistently with nutrition choices, self-monitoring, and structured support. For employers and payers, it creates a consumer-friendly engagement pathway that may help eligible populations take earlier and more consistent action-without representing that any individual, clinical, utilization, or financial result is guaranteed.About Diabetes Reversal GroupDiabetes Reversal Group (DRG), founded by Dr. Jeffrey Hockings, provides diabetes-focused products and programs intended to help people understand their daily patterns and pursue meaningful health improvements. Diabetes Warrior helps users track blood sugar, food intake, nutrition, exercise, and mindset. For qualifying patients seeking comprehensive support, DRG offers a patented protocol that DRG says is designed to help patients achieve an A1C below 6.5 without diabetes medication. To learn more, visit orAbout JacaJaca, provided by Healthy For Life Foods, is a consumer health and wellness brand offering Jaca Rare Sugar, 100% allulose product for sweetening, beverages, cooking, and baking. Jaca's official website describes the product as having zero glycemic impact and lists dietary and certification attributes including Halal certified, Kosher certified, gluten-free, vegan-friendly, non-GMO, keto-friendly, and Paleo-friendly.To learn more, visit [JacaSugar]( ).- - - - - -This announcement describes a commercial collaboration between independent companies, not a legal partnership or joint venture. Jaca is not a diabetes treatment. DRG's A1C and medication language reflects DRG's stated program objective; individual results vary, and medication changes require qualified professional oversight.

Michelle Giudice

DRG

+1 817-783-4475

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Jaca + DRG Align Everyday Nutrition & Structured Diabetes Support to Help People Pursue Better Health Outcomes News Provided By DRG October 13, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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