Hacknotice Launches Breach Claim Response To Help Companies Correct Inaccurate Claims

HackNotice launches Breach Claim Response worldwide, giving organizations a structured workflow to detect, dispute, and correct inaccurate or incomplete breach claims.

New service provides a documented workflow to detect, dispute, and correct breach claims associated with an organization's domains.

- Steve Thomas, CEO of HackNotice

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HackNotice today announced the worldwide availability of Breach Claim Response, a service that gives organizations a structured way to detect, dispute, and correct inaccurate or incomplete breach claims associated with their domains.

Ransomware groups posted 9,469 victim claims to public leak sites between October 2025 and September 2026, according to HackNotice research. A claim can quickly spread from a leak site to breach databases, risk tools, researchers, customers, and media before the named organization has finished determining what happened.

Breach Claim Response turns that fragmented response into a documented workflow. Organizations add the domains and brands they own to a watchlist. HackNotice matches incoming breach claims to those domains and places them in a centralized timeline. When a claim is inaccurate, misattributed, exaggerated, recycled, or incomplete, the organization can submit its position and supporting materials for HackNotice review.

The service supports four stages:

1. Watch. Monitor up to five owned domains or brands and backfill their available breach history.

2. Detect. Place matching claims in one timeline with the event date, source, severity, and dispute status.

3. Dispute. Submit the organization's position and relevant supporting materials through a structured case and communicate with the HackNotice reviewer.

4. Correct. When a dispute is upheld, update the public HackNotice record to reflect the supported facts and track best-effort outreach to selected third-party outlets that continue to repeat the claim.

A dispute does not have to be limited to a complete denial. An organization may accept that an incident occurred while contesting the attribution, scope, timing, affected systems, record count, data types, or whether the data originated with a supplier. The objective is to make the public record reflect the facts supported by the available evidence.

"Breach intelligence should not stop at detection," said Steve Thomas, CEO of HackNotice. "Organizations also need a clear path to investigate a claim, state their position, correct the record when the evidence supports it, and document what happened from the first alert through third-party outreach."

HackNotice controls its own breach reports. A report can be visibly marked as disputed while it is reviewed and corrected when the dispute is upheld. Independent publishers control their own sites. HackNotice can identify selected outlets, send customer-authorized correction requests, track replies, and record outcomes, but it cannot guarantee that another outlet will respond, correct, or remove a listing.

Breach Claim Response is available worldwide for $5,000 per year. The annual service covers monitoring for up to five domains and response services for up to two incidents.

Learn more at

About HackNotice

HackNotice delivers operational adversary intelligence for third-party and identity security. The platform continuously monitors ransomware leak sites, underground forums, breach datasets, infostealer malware logs, criminal marketplaces, and threat actor activity, automates investigation, and delivers actionable intelligence to security teams in real time. HackNotice is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Learn more at

Stephen Thomas

Hack Notice, Inc.

+1 833-422-5900

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HackNotice Launches Breach Claim Response to Help Companies Correct Inaccurate Claims News Provided By Hack Notice, Inc. October 13, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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