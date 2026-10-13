Sarah Oelschig, Author And Advocate, Champions The Art Of Subtraction To Help Adults Overcome Burnout

Burnout Coach Advocates for Reducing Obligations, Setting Boundaries and Learning to Say No Through Small, Sustainable Steps

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The to-do list keeps growing. Work demands attention, family needs support and new obligations leave little energy for the self-care routines meant to prevent burnout. Burnout coach Sarah Oelschig offers a different approach: the art of subtraction. Rather than adding more to an already exhausting schedule, she helps adults take small steps towards setting boundaries, learning to say no and letting go of obligations that leave them running on empty.

“One of the things we overlook when addressing burnout is how obligations pile up. Between work, family responsibilities, social commitments and the expectations we place on ourselves, we can reach a point where there's little time or energy left to take care of our own needs,” says Oelschig.

According to Gallup, 27% of U.S. full-time employees reported feeling burned out at work very often or always in 2026. Traditional advice for managing stress and preventing burnout often focuses on adding positive habits, such as workouts, meditation and yoga. While these practices can benefit some individuals, Oelschig points to a practical challenge: people who are already exhausted may not have the energy to take on anything else.

“Overcoming burnout can begin with subtraction rather than addition. We have to look at our commitments and recognize that not every request requires a yes. Sometimes we say yes out of guilt, fear of disappointing others or the belief that being dependable means always being available. Learning to recognize which obligations we can reduce, delegate or decline gives us more room to rest and recover,” explains Oelschig.

Oelschig teaches clients to set boundaries through baby steps, building confidence over time rather than expecting overnight change. By pausing before accepting requests, reassessing commitments and practicing how to say no, clients gradually learn to protect their time and energy.

In her book, Unburned: A Slightly Messy, Mostly Honest Guide to Life After Burnout, Oelschig expands on her approach to recovery, offering readers practical guidance on setting boundaries, letting go of people-pleasing patterns and rebuilding a life that prioritizes well-being without adding more pressure to an already exhausted schedule.

“Setting boundaries doesn't mean abandoning your responsibilities or disregarding others. It means recognizing what truly requires your attention and what can be reduced, delegated or declined. Overcoming burnout starts with taking an honest look at where your time and energy go. By gradually letting go of unnecessary obligations, you create room for rest, healthier routines and a more sustainable life,” notes Oelschig.

Her message is straightforward: people who are already running on empty may not need another task, routine or expectation. They may need to reconsider what they are carrying. Sometimes, the first step towards feeling better is not adding something new to the schedule. It is learning that saying no can be just as important as saying yes.

About Sarah Oelschig

Sarah Oelschig is a burnout coach and author who helps adults break free from exhaustion, reconnect with themselves and build more fulfilling, sustainable lives. Through her coaching, she helps clients recognize the patterns that contribute to burnout, overcome people-pleasing, establish healthier boundaries and learn to say no without guilt. Oelschig challenges the idea that recovery requires doing more, encouraging people to embrace the art of subtraction by letting go of unnecessary obligations and redefining success on their own terms. She explores these themes in her book, Unburned: A Slightly Messy, Mostly Honest Guide to Life After Burnout, offering readers a practical perspective on recovery, self-discovery and creating a life that feels like their own.

To learn more about Sarah Oelschig and her coaching services, visit .

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313 403 5636

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Sarah Oelschig, Author and Advocate, Champions the Art of Subtraction to Help Adults Overcome Burnout News Provided By Boundless Media October 13, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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