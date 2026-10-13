Imagenomix Brings EGFR Mutation Prediction From Routine H&E Slides To Techcyte Fusion AP

Pulmogene-Predict lets pathologists explore molecular signals digitally in research and trial work without using additional tissue

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Techcyte, developer of Fusion, the enterprise digital pathology platform, today announced that it is integrating Pulmogene-Predict from Imagenomix into Fusion AP. Pulmogene-Predict is the lung cancer application within the Imagenomix IGX Predict platform. The integration starts with EGFR mutation prediction for research, translational, and clinical trial enrichment use and future expansion to other biomarkers, including KRAS, TP53, and more.The integration is designed to let pathologists send routine hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) whole-slide images from a Fusion AP case to Imagenomix's cloud for analysis. Results return to the Fusion case as a mutation score, a spatial heatmap showing where in the tissue the biomarker signal is strongest, and a PDF prediction report. Because Pulmogene-Predict works from existing images, it needs no additional stains or sections, preserving limited biopsy material for confirmatory testing.In lung cancer, the molecular question usually leaves the pathologist's hands once the H&E is read. Tissue goes out for sequencing, which is slow, costly, and consumes tissue a small biopsy may not have enough to spare. As a result, many patients never get tested at all. Pulmogene-Predict closes this access gap. It lets the pathologist see the tumor's mutation profile from the H&E during their initial review.Pulmogene-Predict supports a screen-then-confirm research approach. It can also screen archived H&E slides to identify potential biomarker-positive cohorts, supporting trial enrichment and discovery without consuming additional tissue.“Pathologists already have the H&E slide in front of them,” said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte.“With Pulmogene-Predict in Fusion AP, they can look at likely genotypes from that same slide for research and trial work, while also making the reflex NGS workflow more efficient.”“We developed the IGX Predict product family to explore molecular information from the H&E slides labs already have, without consuming any tissue,” said Travis Wold, CEO at Imagenomix.“Working with Techcyte brings that capability into an established slide review workflow, starting with EGFR mutation prediction in lung cancer.”Pulmogene-Predict is intended for research, translational, and trial-enrichment use. It is not a clinical diagnostic and does not replace next-generation sequencing (NGS) or immunohistochemistry (IHC). Techcyte Fusion AP is for Research Use Only in the United States and is not for diagnostic use.Visit Techcyte at Booth 410 during Pathology Visions, October 16–18 in San Diego, to meet the teams and learn how the integration will support molecular prediction research within Fusion AP.###About ImagenomixImagenomix predicts cancer genetics directly from routine pathology images using AI. Its platform identifies actionable variants from standard H&E slides with a rapid turnaround, at a fraction of the cost of next-generation sequencing, and without consuming additional tissue. Imagenomix works with pathology practices and biopharma partners to reach the genomically underserved patients who may never receive molecular testing. Learn more at imagenomix.Pulmogene-Predict is for Research Use Only.About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through an enterprise digital pathology platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte for more information.Techcyte Fusion is for Research Use Only in the United States.

Troy Bankhead

Techcyte

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Imagenomix brings EGFR mutation prediction from routine H&E slides to Techcyte Fusion AP News Provided By Techcyte October 13, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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