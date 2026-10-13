National Academy Of Athletics Announces New Austin North Youth Sports Franchise

New franchise expands accessible, high-quality youth sports across Round Rock, Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander, Hutto and surrounding communities.

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA) is proud to announce the launch of its newest franchise, Austin North, serving Williamson County. The new franchise will bring structured, professional youth sports programs to families throughout Round Rock, Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander, Hutto and surrounding communities.As part of the launch, the 22 Yards facility in Leander will serve as the Austin North franchise's indoor sports home base. Originally designed for indoor cricket, 22 Yards has expanded to accommodate multiple sports. To support that expansion, the facility is bringing in NAofA to provide additional youth sports programming, giving local families more opportunities for their children to get active, learn new skills and explore different sports.The collaboration brings together an established indoor facility and NAofA's approach to youth sports instruction, which emphasizes fun, skill development and confidence. Having an indoor home base will support consistent programming while providing a space for children to play beyond the limitations of outdoor weather conditions.Through its work with 22 Yards and partnerships with cities, schools and community organizations, NAofA will offer camps, clinics and after-school programs designed for children ages 3–14. Programs welcome children of all skill levels, from first-time participants learning the basics to young athletes looking to build on their experience.“I couldn't be more excited to bring NAofA programs to Leander and communities throughout Williamson County,” said Aaron Locks, CEO and Founder of the National Academy of Athletics.“Our focus is building strong partnerships with cities, schools and community organizations to give more kids access to quality youth sports.”NAofA programs help children develop more than athletic ability. Through age-appropriate instruction and active play, participants practice teamwork, communication and perseverance while building confidence. The goal is to create a welcoming environment where kids can try something new, make friends and develop a lasting connection to physical activity.The Austin North franchise will use 22 Yards as a central location for indoor programming while working to expand opportunities throughout the surrounding communities. Program schedules, registration information and additional partnership announcements will be shared as offerings become available.About the National Academy of AthleticsThe National Academy of Athletics provides youth sports programs that help children develop skills, confidence and a lifelong love of physical activity. By partnering with cities, schools and community organizations, NAofA creates accessible and engaging sports experiences in communities across the country.To learn more about the National Academy of Athletics, visit nationalacademyofathletics.

Carleigh Boling

National Academy of Athletics

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National Academy of Athletics Announces New Austin North Youth Sports Franchise News Provided By National Academy of Athletics October 13, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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