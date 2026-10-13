Voquill Integrates Its New LIS And AI-Assisted Pathology Reporting Into Techcyte Fusion® AP

Voquill

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Techcyte, the developer of Fusion, the enterprise digital pathology platform, today announced an integration that brings Voquill's laboratory information system (LIS) and AI reporting assistant into Techcyte FusionAP.For private pathology practices and hospital systems, the integration between Fusion and Voquill's LIS lets pathologists, histotechnologists, and others in the AP workflow review cases in Fusion while the LIS syncs in the background. The Voquill active listening reporting solution also enables pathologists to build their report within the Fusion ultrafast slide viewer. These integrations will be shown for the first time at Pathology Visions 2026.The LIS integration addresses the debate over an LIS- or digital pathology-driven workflow. Techcyte Fusion aims to deliver a more optimized, efficient workflow experience for pathologists than an LIS can provide, while the LIS remains the system of record for a pathology practice. By syncing the two systems in the background, practices can use the best system for each task.After adding Voquill active listening reporting to Fusion AP, pathologists can use voice commands to capture observations in real time and create and format report content. As they describe what they see, Voquill drafts the report in the laboratory's existing templates and snippets, placing each finding in its section, from specimen and microscopic description to interpretation and comments. The pathologist reviews the draft, makes any changes, and saves the case. Report content then passes to the laboratory information system. With continued use, Voquill learns each pathologist's preferred phrasing so future drafts better reflect how they report.“This integration between Fusion and Voquill is an industry first and will help accelerate digital pathology adoption,” said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte.“Many practices are looking for a more intuitive way to interact with their LIS. Integrating Voquill into Fusion makes that experience a reality.”“We built Voquill to give practices a more intuitive LIS and make it easier for pathologists to turn their observations into complete reports,” said Michael Gibson, co-founder and CEO of Voquill.“By integrating our LIS and reporting solutions into Fusion AP, we aim to help practices work more efficiently and realize the benefits of a connected, all-digital pathology workflow.”Attendees can see Voquill running in Fusion AP at the Techcyte booth 410 at Pathology Visions 2026, Oct. 16–18 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego. The demonstration shows the LIS integration, grossing, pathology dictation, and report generation from within Techcyte Fusion.Book a demonstration.###About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through an enterprise digital pathology platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte for more information.Techcyte Fusion is for Research Use Only in the United States.

Troy Bankhead

Techcyte

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Voquill integrates its new LIS and AI-assisted pathology reporting into Techcyte Fusion® AP News Provided By Techcyte October 13, 2026, 17:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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