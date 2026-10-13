GRAVITAS Wine Marketing & Sales Welcomes 100‐Point Raquis To Its California Portfolio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Founded by former Viña Cobos leaders, the Mendoza project arrives in California with a perfect 100-point score

- Aaron CampbellSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gravitas Wine Marketing welcomes Raquis to its California portfolio. Founded by Andrés Vignoni, Facundo Impagliazzo and Ariel Núñez, three longtime friends and former Viña Cobos leaders, the Mendoza project brings a precise focus on vineyard origin to Argentine fine wine.The announcement follows a perfect 100-point score from James Suckling for the 2024 Raquis Monasterio. The 2024 range also earned 98 points for Gualtallary, 97 for Chacayes, and 96 each for Altamira, San Pablo Blanco and San Pablo Red, underscoring the quality and consistency across the portfolio.“The combination of the 100-point Monasterio and the experience behind Raquis immediately gets your attention, but what ultimately convinced us was the quality and clarity of the entire range,” said Aaron Campbell, Founder of GRAVITAS Wine Marketing & Sales.“Andrés, Facundo and Ariel have spent years working at the highest level of Argentine wine. With Raquis, they are taking that experience and focusing it very specifically on place. We think these wines have the potential to become important benchmarks for the Uco Valley and all of Argentina.”“There is a real opportunity in today's market for an Argentine winery that combines the stature of great wine with a clear and contemporary sense of place. Raquis brings those things together beautifully,” said Robert Kirkbride, President & Partner of GRAVITAS Wine Marketing & Sales.“Monasterio may command immediate attention, but the strength of Raquis lies in the depth and consistency of the entire portfolio. These are wines with the precision, identity and sense of place to earn a meaningful position on the best wine lists in California.”Raquis is built on a shared conviction that vineyard origin and the work of the grower should define a wine's identity. Its portfolio explores Gualtallary, San Pablo, Chacayes and Altamira in the Uco Valley. Las Bases provides the foundation; Parajes moves toward increasingly specific expressions of place; and Monasterio, from Raquis' own vineyard in a distinctive subzone of Gualtallary, represents the project's most precise expression of origin. The portfolio is designed to grow in specificity, not in scale.The Monasterio FlagshipMonasterio draws its character from a high-altitude site in Gualtallary, where limestone-rich soils, demanding growing conditions and exceptional biodiversity shape the wine. It embodies the founders' pursuit of precision, purity and a clear expression of place.The 2024 wine's perfect score builds on the critical reception of the 2023 Monasterio, which earned 98 points from both Tim Atkin and Wine Advocate and 97 from both James Suckling and Vinous. The 2023 Gualtallary received 97 points from Vinous and 96 each from James Suckling, Tim Atkin and Wine Advocate; other wines in the range earned scores as high as 97 points.The FoundersVignoni, a sixth-generation Mendoza viticulturist and former Viña Cobos winemaker, has completed more than 30 harvests across both hemispheres. Impagliazzo, formerly Vineyard Director at Viña Cobos, brings experience in vineyard management, new plantings and mountain-estate development across Argentina, the United States and Europe.Núñez served as President and CEO of Viña Cobos, where he also led the group's U.S. importing business and helped oversee its European wine projects. His more than two decades of wine-industry leadership include a subsequent role as Director of Wineries at Molinos Río de la Plata. Together, the founders have built a focused project centered on vineyards and origin, now present in more than 15 international markets.California AvailabilityGRAVITAS will represent the Raquis portfolio throughout California, Conceived from the outset as a limited-production project, Raquis makes scarcity a deliberate part of its approach, with availability managed through allocation. Trade inquiries may be directed to GRAVITAS at....About RaquisRaquis is a Mendoza wine project founded by Andrés Vignoni, Facundo Impagliazzo and Ariel Núñez. Its wines explore the distinctive terroirs of Gualtallary, San Pablo, Chacayes and Altamira, culminating in the flagship Monasterio from its own vineyard in Gualtallary.About Gravitas Wine MarketingGRAVITAS Wine Marketing & Sales is a California fine-wine sales and distribution company led by Robert Kirkbride, President & Partner, and Aaron Campbell, Founder. Representing a curated portfolio of domestic and international producers throughout the state

Aaron Campbell

Gravitas Wine Marketing

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GRAVITAS Wine Marketing & Sales Welcomes 100‐Point Raquis to Its California Portfolio News Provided By Gravitas Wine Marketing October 13, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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