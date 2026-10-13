Haryana: PM-KUSUM Scheme Enables Irrigation And Income Boost For Guava Orchards

MENAFN - IANS) Hansi (Haryana), Oct 13 (IANS) The PM-KUSUM scheme, a flagship scheme of the Central government for promoting clean energy and cutting down dependence on farmers' income, is yielding handsome returns for the conventional as well as fruit-growing farmers.

In Haryana's Hansi district, the orchard owners have benefitted greatly from the scheme. A couple of farmers told IANS that the subsidy on installation of solar pumps helped reduce their dependence on expensive diesel and also enhance their income.

Sandeep Fauji, a retired soldier and resident of Dhana Kalan village in Hansi, who installed solar panels on his farm under the PM KUSUM scheme said,“Previously, when we relied on diesel-powered tubewells, the fuel costs were high, limiting our farming activities to basic crops like wheat and barley. However, the solar setup has been incredibly beneficial. We no longer have to wait for electricity or burn expensive diesel.”

Further stating that his lush green orchard spans four acres, he thanked the public welfare policies of the Modi government and explained how the scheme proved to be a game-changer for many like him.

“Earlier, farming used to be restricted, but now with a reliable water supply, I've planted an orchard and can even grow vegetables in the interspaces. I want to express my gratitude for launching such an excellent scheme," he said.

He also urged fellow farmers to make the most of the opportunity, informing,“It is very cost-effective. While the total installation cost would normally be around Rs 1 lakh, it was set up in my field for just Rs 47,000, making it a very economical scheme.

A farmer named Ashok Yadav also spoke about the benefits of solar energy in farming.

“I would tell all my fellow farmers that solar power offers tremendous benefits. Previously, when we ran tube wells, we used to burn a lot of fuel-and fuel has become expensive now. If we used electricity, we had to wait for the power supply. But now, with solar power installed, we neither have to wait for electricity nor burn expensive diesel,” he explained.

“In the past, we used to sow wheat or dense crops like sorghum for our livestock. But now, we have started growing vegetables-like cauliflower-thanks to the water availability provided by the solar setup. We are even planting orchards,” he added.

Notably, the PM-KUSUM scheme is not only providing farmers with an alternative energy source for irrigation but also helping them lower cultivation costs and facilitate a shift towards green energy.