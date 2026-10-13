Gajendra Shekhawat Targets Rahul Gandhi, Compares His Political Journey With Global Success Stories Since 2004

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 13 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, contrasting his political journey with the success stories of prominent personalities and global brands that emerged or gained prominence around the time Gandhi entered politics in 2004.

In a social media post, Shekhawat described Gandhi as a leader known for making false claims and questioned his achievements after nearly two decades in politics.

Citing examples from sports, technology, entertainment and the automobile industry, Shekhawat noted that Mahendra Singh Dhoni made his international cricket debut in 2004 and went on to captain the Indian team and win major ICC titles, establishing himself as one of India's celebrated cricketers.

He also referred to Facebook, which was launched in 2004, and Gmail, which was introduced the same year and subsequently became one of the world's most widely used email services.

Shekhawat highlighted YouTube's launch in 2005, saying the video-sharing platform transformed how people create, watch and share content. He also cited Google Maps, launched in 2005, for changing the way people navigate, travel and explore new places.

The minister referred to the Maruti Suzuki Swift, introduced in India in 2005, which became a popular model in the country's passenger car market. He also mentioned the Mahindra Scorpio, launched in 2002, which established a strong identity in India's SUV segment.

Citing Priyanka Chopra, who won the Miss World title in 2000 before building an international entertainment career, Shekhawat argued that several personalities and ventures had achieved significant milestones over the years.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the minister questioned his political record despite his long presence in public life. He also criticised the Congress leader's perceived claim to the country's top political office.

Shekhawat said the prime ministerial position should be earned through public support and a democratic mandate rather than treated as a family inheritance.

The remarks formed part of the minister's political criticism of Gandhi, drawing a contrast between the achievements of personalities and institutions in different fields and the Congress leader's political journey.