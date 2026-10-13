Anita Anand's India Visit Signals Positive Momentum In Bilateral Ties

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand touched down in India on Tuesday, highlighting sustained high-level engagement and positive momentum in bilateral ties.

"A warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Anita Anand, on her visit to India. This is the third visit to India by Minister Anand since June 2025, reflecting the sustained high-level engagement and positive momentum in India-Canada relations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to build on the recent progress and further advance our bilateral partnership," it added.

PMs Discuss Strategic Partnership

According to a news release issued by the Canadian government on Monday, Anand will meet EAM Jaishankar in India to advance collaboration on roadmap priorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, also held a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening, agreeing on the need to capitalise on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties while pursuing tangible results across vital sectors.

"Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties," PM Modi wrote on X following the phone call. "Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world," he added.

Focus on Economic Partnership and CEPA

Building on this high-level diplomatic momentum, the conversation took place shortly after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, to discuss advancing negotiations on the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Sharing highlights from the engagement, Goyal posted on X, "Discussed advancing the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations, with a focus on a balanced, mutually beneficial agreement that enhances market access and unlocks new trade and investment opportunities. Confident that the CEPA will provide fresh momentum to bilateral trade and strengthen our economic partnership for shared prosperity."

Sidhu is leading Canada's largest corporate delegation to visit India in three decades, featuring approximately 300 delegates set to examine joint ventures across pivotal sectors as both nations progress with CEPA negotiations.

In a post on X, Sidhu indicated that the delegation would focus on key sectors, such as aerospace, clean energy, technology, life sciences, agri-food and forestry, as Canada endeavours to widen trade relations with one of the world's fastest-growing major markets.

"We're also advancing negotiations on a Canada-India CEPA trade agreement, with the goal of opening more opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses," he stated. Sidhu added that Canada was also advancing CEPA negotiations, aiming to secure broader market access and strengthen bilateral economic ties with New Delhi. India and Canada are working towards an agreement aimed at unlocking additional opportunities for businesses and workers. (ANI)

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