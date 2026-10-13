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Attingal: Youth Brutally Assaulted In Suspected Moral Policing Incident! Read On

Attingal: Youth Brutally Assaulted In Suspected Moral Policing Incident! Read On


Date: 2026-10-13 01:15:22

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Thiruvananthapuram: Police arrested three men for brutally thrashing a youth in a shocking case of moral policing. Attingal police arrested Ranjith (42) and Rahul (37) from Mannoorbhagam, along with Albin (38) from Kilimanoor. The incident took place two weeks ago at Mannoorbhagam in Attingal.

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The youth, Midhun, was dropping his friend's wife at her house in Mullassery in his car around 9 PM. A gang of six identifiable men stopped the car, hurled abuses, and attacked him. When Midhun questioned them, the attackers hit him on the head with an iron rod and injured him. Midhun filed a police complaint stating he lost his gold chain and Rs 20,000 cash during the scuffle.

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Attingal police launched an investigation based on the complaint and nabbed the three accused. Police intensified the search to catch the remaining gang members. The court remanded the arrested accused to judicial custody.

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AsiaNet News

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