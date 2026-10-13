Furnished Quarters Ranked Best Corporate Housing Provider In San Francisco

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Traveler Recognizes Furnished Quarters for Excellence in Corporate Housing Solutions

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furnished Quarters has been named Best Overall for Corporate Housing in San Francisco in a 2026 ranking by The Traveler. The comparison evaluated five providers based on San Francisco presence and location fit, corporate housing and mobility experience, furnished residence support, service transparency, third-party credibility, and buyer fit.

The Traveler ranked Furnished Quarters first overall, pointing to its corporate housing experience, local relevance, guest service, and independent recognition within the relocation industry. The company also stood out for supporting both sides of a corporate stay: the organization coordinating the housing and the guest who will be living there.

Furnished Quarters directly manages furnished residences in San Francisco, giving the company firsthand experience with the practical decisions that can shape a longer stay in the city. Location, commute, assignment requirements, and the guest's day-to-day needs all play a role in finding a residence that makes sense beyond move-in.

“A longer stay asks more of a residence than a short visit,” said Steve Saide, Executive Vice President, Interior Design at Furnished Quarters.“We think carefully about how someone will actually live in the space, from working and cooking to relaxing at the end of the day. We want each residence to feel comfortable, considered, and suited to everyday life.”

That thinking carries through Furnished Quarters' approach to Interior Design. Furnishings are hand-selected, and layouts are planned around how guests will use the residence throughout a longer stay, helping create spaces that feel functional, comfortable, and personal rather than simply furnished.

Support continues after move-in. Guests have access to 24/7 guest service for stay-related questions and needs, while corporate clients may receive account support to help coordinate the housing side of an assignment.

For companies managing relocation, extended assignments, or other longer-term housing needs in San Francisco, Furnished Quarters brings together local experience, thoughtfully designed residences, and service that supports the stay from move-in through departure.

About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters is a family-owned and operated furnished housing and corporate housing provider founded in 1998. Specializing in custom corporate housing solutions for a range of industries, Furnished Quarters has continued to grow with a strong sense of warmth and care for each guest. That human-centric approach has made the company a top choice for Fortune 500 companies and a leader in striving to always improve their guests' stays.

Press Inquiries

Lori Thomas

lori.thomas [at] furnishedquarters.com

