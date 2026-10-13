PRI Certification Ranked Third Globally In IAOB's 2026 External Balanced Scorecard Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRI Certification Earns Third-Place Recognition in IAOB's External Balanced Scorecard (EBSC)

Warrendale, Pa., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRI Certification is proud to announce that it earned a third-place ranking in the International Automotive Oversight Bureau (IAOB) 2026 External Balanced Scorecard (EBSC) program, placing among approximately 22 participating certification bodies worldwide.

The IAOB External Balanced Scorecard program evaluates certification bodies that provide certification services to organizations seeking certification to the IATF 16949 automotive quality management system standard. The program measures performance across key operational and customer-focused metrics and recognizes certification bodies that demonstrate strong performance in supporting organizations throughout the certification process.

PRI Certification was formally recognized during the IAOB Certification Body Meeting, where the organization received a trophy commemorating the achievement. As part of the recognition, PRI Certification was also awarded a complimentary advertising campaign through Automotive News.

“We are honored to be recognized by the IAOB through its External Balanced Scorecard program,” said Susan Brooks, Program Director, PRI Certification.“This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and our continued commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to our clients.”

With approximately 22 certification bodies participating globally in the IAOB EBSC program, earning a third-place ranking highlights PRI Certification's commitment to providing a high-quality certification experience for organizations throughout the automotive supply chain.

About PRI Certification

PRI Certification provides accredited certification services for quality, aerospace, automotive, environmental, occupational health and safety, information security, and other internationally recognized management system standards. As part of Performance Review Institute (PRI), a not-for-profit organization affiliated with SAE International, PRI Certification is committed to helping organizations achieve continual improvement. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Fernanda Crosby PRI Certification...