MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry Ranking Highlights Furnished Quarters' Experience, Service, and Bay Area Reach

San Jose, CA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furnished Quarters has been named Best Overall for Corporate Housing in Silicon Valley in a 2026 ranking by The Pinnacle List. The comparison evaluated five providers based on Silicon Valley presence and location fit, corporate housing and mobility experience, furnished residence support, service transparency, third-party credibility, and buyer fit.

The Pinnacle List ranked Furnished Quarters first for its combination of furnished residences, corporate housing support, guest service, Bay Area reach, and recognition within the relocation industry. The comparison also noted Furnished Quarters' Silicon Valley reach, including San Jose, Mountain View, and Sunnyvale.

Silicon Valley presents a different housing challenge than a single-city market. Where an employee needs to be each day can shape the commute, daily routine, and which part of the region makes the most sense for a longer stay. Furnished Quarters brings local market experience to those decisions while helping companies account for the needs of the assignment and the person making the move.

“Silicon Valley covers a wide area, so the location and the residence both matter,” said Steve Saide, Executive Vice President, Interior Design at Furnished Quarters.“Someone may need to be close to a specific office or campus, but they also need a space that feels comfortable at the end of the day. We think about both parts of that experience.”

That flexibility matters when assignments and relocation plans don't all follow the same timeline. Furnished Quarters provides customized corporate housing solutions that can account for destination, stay length, residence needs, and other details that vary from one guest or assignment to the next.

That regional planning is backed by service on both sides of every stay. Corporate clients may receive account support for housing coordination, while guests have access to 24/7 guest service for questions and stay-related needs before and during the stay.

For companies arranging relocation, project assignments, or other longer-term stays throughout Silicon Valley, Furnished Quarters combines regional knowledge with furnished residences and support that can adapt to where the work is happening and how the guest needs to live.

About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters is a family-owned and operated furnished housing and corporate housing provider founded in 1998. Specializing in custom corporate housing solutions for a range of industries, Furnished Quarters has continued to grow with a strong sense of warmth and care for each guest. That human-centric approach has made the company a top choice for Fortune 500 companies and a leader in striving to always improve their guests' stays.

Press Inquiries

Lori Thomas

lori.thomas [at] furnishedquarters.com

