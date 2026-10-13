New York, USA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Marijuana Clinical Trial Landscape Expands as 60+ Leading Companies Accelerate Drug Development | DelveInsight

The medical marijuana competitive landscape report delivers important insights into approved as well as ongoing research of 65+ pipeline medical marijuana drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's Medical Marijuana Competitive Landscape 2026 report provides comprehensive global coverage of approved and pipeline medical marijuana therapies across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the medical marijuana domain.

Key Takeaways from the Medical Marijuana Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's medical marijuana competitive report presents a robust market with over 60 active players developing more than 65 pipeline medical marijuana therapies.

Key medical marijuana companies, such as Harmony Biosciences, Cardiol Therapeutics, Avecho Biotechnology Ltd., Neurotech International, Avicanna, Incannex Healthcare, Avicanna Inc., BRC Therapeutics, SciSparc, Botanix SB Inc., Argent BioPharma, ANANDA Scientific, Inc., InnoCan Pharma, Canfite BioPharma Ltd., Artelo Biosciences, InMed Pharmaceuticals, MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Revive Therapeutics, Aphios Corporation, Andira Pharmaceuticals, and others, are evaluating new medical marijuana drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline medical marijuana therapies, such as ZYN-002, CardiolRx, Cannabidiol soft-gel capsule, NTI164, AVCN319301b, IHL-42X, AVCN-319301a, BRC-001, IHL-675A, SCI-110, BTX 1801, BTX 1503, CannEpil, Nantheia A1002N5S, NantheiaTM ATL5, LPT-CBD, Research Program, ART 12.11, INM-901, INM089, MIRA-55, NobrXiol, MLN-33, RCC-33, PRST-33, PLP-33, BRST-33, Cannabidiol, APH-1504, AND-259, AND-254, Silvanex, NP-01, and others, are under different phases of medical marijuana clinical trials.

Approximately 4+ medical marijuana medications are in the late stage of development, whereas 22+ drugs are in the mid and early stages of development. Key indications for medical marijuana under development include Fragile X Syndrome, Insomnia, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Rheumatoid arthritis, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, Epidermolysis Bullosa, Dementia, Alzheimer Disease, Schizophrenia, Trigeminal neuralgia, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome, Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy, Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy, Glioblastoma Multiforme, Heart Failure, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Malignant melanoma, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate cancer, Breast Cancer, Autoimmune hepatitis, Post-Mastectomy Pain (PMP), Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Wound Healing, Acne, wrinkles, rosacea and erythema, Epilepsy, Opioid-related disorders, Anxiety, CINV, pain and cachexia in AIDS and cancer patients, Multiple Sclerosis, MSK Pain and Inflammation, and others.

What is Medical Marijuana?

Medical marijuana, also known as medical cannabis, refers to cannabis and its active compounds, primarily cannabinoids such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), used under medical supervision to help manage certain health conditions and symptoms. Depending on the formulation and condition, medical marijuana may be used to alleviate chronic pain, chemotherapy-related nausea and vomiting, muscle spasticity, and other symptoms. It is available in various forms, including oils, capsules, tablets, oral sprays, and dried cannabis, although approved products and permitted uses vary by country and region. Unlike recreational cannabis, medical marijuana is intended specifically for therapeutic purposes and is generally subject to medical and regulatory oversight.









To know more about medical marijuana, visit @ Medical Marijuana Therapies

Approved Medical Marijuana Drug Profile Analysis

Exilby: Vertanical

VER-01 (Exilby), developed by Vertanical, is a standardized full-spectrum Cannabis sativa extract that has emerged as Europe's first approved medical cannabis-based treatment for chronic low back pain with a radicular (neuropathic) component. The therapy received marketing authorization in Germany in June 2026 after Phase III trials demonstrated significant reductions in pain, improvements in physical functioning and sleep, favorable tolerability, and no signs of dependence or withdrawal. Positioned as a first-in-class non-opioid analgesic, VER-01 provides a pharmaceutical-grade, standardized cannabinoid formulation as a potential alternative to opioids for chronic pain management. A pivotal Phase III trial evaluating the therapy in the United States is currently underway.

Syndros: Benuvia Therapeutics

Syndros is an orally administered liquid formulation containing dronabinol, a synthetic form of THC and a pharmaceutical cannabinoid. Dronabinol exerts complex effects on the central nervous system (CNS), including central sympathomimetic activity. Cannabinoid receptors have been identified in neural tissues and are believed to contribute to the pharmacological effects of dronabinol. Syndros is indicated for the treatment of anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS, as well as nausea and vomiting related to cancer chemotherapy in patients who have not responded adequately to conventional antiemetic therapies. Available as an oral solution, Syndros is the first and only FDA-approved dronabinol formulation in liquid oral form.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Medical Marijuana Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drug Name Company Indication Phase RoA ZYN-002 Harmony Biosciences Fragile X Syndrome Phase III Transdermal CardiolRx Cardiol Therapeutics Recurrent Pericarditis Phase III Oral Cannabidiol soft-gel capsule Avecho Biotechnology Ltd. Insomnia Phase III Oral NTI164 Neurotech International Autism Spectrum Disorder Phase III Oral AVCN319301b Avicanna Osteoarthritis Pain Phase II/III Oral IHL-42X Incannex Healthcare Obstructive Sleep Apnea Phase II/III Oral IHL-675A Incannex Healthcare Rheumatoid arthritis Phase II Oral SCI-110 SciSparc Tourette Syndrome Phase II Oral OCT130401 Octavian Therapeutics Trigeminal neuralgia Phase I Oral IrniCann Argent BioPharma Glioblastoma Multiforme Preclinical NA Supera-CBD TNF Pharmaceuticals Anxiety; Epilepsy; Pain Preclinical NA

As per Stuti Mahajan, Functional Head of Consulting at DelveInsight, the medical marijuana pipeline is characterized by ongoing research across multiple therapeutic areas, including pain, neurological disorders, inflammation, and psychiatric conditions. Current development efforts involve diverse products and formulations, reflecting the expanding clinical investigation of medical marijuana. Regulatory requirements, product standardization, and the availability of robust clinical evidence remain key factors influencing the development and progression of pipeline candidates.

Recent Developments in the Medical Marijuana Treatment Space



In June 2026, PleoPharma, Inc. announced that the first patient has been dosed in CAN-004, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating PP-01, an investigational medication intended for the mitigation of cannabis withdrawal symptoms in adults with cannabis use disorder (CUD).

In April 2026, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. announced the continued expansion of its pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial in the United States, with the planned activation of up to seven additional clinical centers. Patient enrollment in MAVERIC surpassed the 50% threshold in early January and has now reached 75%. Target recruitment is anticipated by the end of Q2 2026, with the potential to extend into Q3 to accommodate patient enrollment from additional clinical sites.

In April 2026, BRC Therapeutics announced that the company can proceed with a Phase I study to further establish the safety of BRC-002 in healthy volunteers. BRC-002 is a first-in-class investigational product aiming to address pain and other symptoms of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of CRPS to BRC-002. BRC-002 is a multimodal botanical drug composed of prescription-grade cannabinoids at defined and proprietary ratios.

In January 2026, IGC Pharma, Inc. announced that it has entered into a Subscription Agreement with a group of investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 779,997 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering, at a purchase price of USD 0.30 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including continued funding of its Phase II clinical development program for IGC-AD1.

In June 2025, Avata Biosciences Holdings Ltd announced that it has signed a co-development and licensing agreement with Oceanus Bio, Inc. for the exclusive rights to AVAT-021 and AVAT-022 in Japan and Asia, except in China and India. The agreement comprised of USD 95m in co-development contributions, regulatory and sales milestone payments to Avata.

In May 2025, Incannex Healthcare Inc. announced that the Phase III component of the RePOSA clinical trial will proceed. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) previously reviewed and authorized the protocol to proceed under the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application. The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of IHL-42X, Incannex's lead asset for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)-a condition affecting an estimated one billion people globally with no approved oral pharmaceutical therapy. In March 2025, Argent BioPharma confirmed that pharmaceutical manufacturer ECCPharm will take on full production and release responsibilities for Argent's emerging cannabinoid therapies under a strategic partnership between the two companies. The agreement will ensure the CannEpil and CogniCann treatments are available under early patient access programs in key European countries including Ireland, the UK and Germany. Argent will retain ownership of all current and future research and development, as well as intellectual property rights, under the partnership.

Scope of the Medical Marijuana Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Key Medical Marijuana Companies: Harmony Biosciences, Cardiol Therapeutics, Avecho Biotechnology Ltd., Neurotech International, Avicanna, Incannex Healthcare, Avicanna Inc., BRC Therapeutics, SciSparc, Botanix SB Inc., Argent BioPharma, ANANDA Scientific, Inc., InnoCan Pharma, Canfite BioPharma Ltd., Artelo Biosciences, InMed Pharmaceuticals, MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Revive Therapeutics, Aphios Corporation, Andira Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Pipeline Medical Marijuana Therapies: ZYN-002, CardiolRx, Cannabidiol soft-gel capsule, NTI164, AVCN319301b, IHL-42X, AVCN-319301a, BRC-001, IHL-675A, SCI-110, BTX 1801, BTX 1503, CannEpil, Nantheia A1002N5S, NantheiaTM ATL5, LPT-CBD, Research Program, ART 12.11, INM-901, INM089, MIRA-55, NobrXiol, MLN-33, RCC-33, PRST-33, PLP-33, BRST-33, Cannabidiol, APH-1504, AND-259, AND-254, Silvanex, NP-01, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Medical Marijuana Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Medical Marijuana Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Medical Marijuana Pipeline: Overview 4. Medical Marijuana Marketed Drugs 4.1. Exilby: Vertanical 5. Medical Marijuana Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Medical Marijuana Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Medical Marijuana Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. CardiolRx: Cardiol Therapeutics 8. Medical Marijuana Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II/III) 8.1. IHL-42X: Incannex Healthcare Ltd. 9. Medical Marijuana Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. AVAT-021: Avata Biosciences 10. Medical Marijuana Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11. Medical Marijuana Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 12. Inactive Products in the Medical Marijuana Pipeline 13. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14. Unmet Needs 15. Medical Marijuana Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Appendix

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