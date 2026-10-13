Medical Marijuana Clinical Trial Landscape Expands As 60+ Leading Companies Accelerate Drug Development Delveinsight
|Drug Name
|Company
|Indication
|Phase
|RoA
|ZYN-002
|Harmony Biosciences
|Fragile X Syndrome
|Phase III
|Transdermal
|CardiolRx
|Cardiol Therapeutics
|Recurrent Pericarditis
|Phase III
|Oral
|Cannabidiol soft-gel capsule
|Avecho Biotechnology Ltd.
|Insomnia
|Phase III
|Oral
|NTI164
|Neurotech International
|Autism Spectrum Disorder
|Phase III
|Oral
|AVCN319301b
|Avicanna
|Osteoarthritis Pain
|Phase II/III
|Oral
|IHL-42X
|Incannex Healthcare
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea
|Phase II/III
|Oral
|IHL-675A
|Incannex Healthcare
|Rheumatoid arthritis
|Phase II
|Oral
|SCI-110
|SciSparc
|Tourette Syndrome
|Phase II
|Oral
|OCT130401
|Octavian Therapeutics
|Trigeminal neuralgia
|Phase I
|Oral
|IrniCann
|Argent BioPharma
|Glioblastoma Multiforme
|Preclinical
|NA
|Supera-CBD
|TNF Pharmaceuticals
|Anxiety; Epilepsy; Pain
|Preclinical
|NA
As per Stuti Mahajan, Functional Head of Consulting at DelveInsight, the medical marijuana pipeline is characterized by ongoing research across multiple therapeutic areas, including pain, neurological disorders, inflammation, and psychiatric conditions. Current development efforts involve diverse products and formulations, reflecting the expanding clinical investigation of medical marijuana. Regulatory requirements, product standardization, and the availability of robust clinical evidence remain key factors influencing the development and progression of pipeline candidates.
Recent Developments in the Medical Marijuana Treatment Space
- In June 2026, PleoPharma, Inc. announced that the first patient has been dosed in CAN-004, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating PP-01, an investigational medication intended for the mitigation of cannabis withdrawal symptoms in adults with cannabis use disorder (CUD). In April 2026, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. announced the continued expansion of its pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial in the United States, with the planned activation of up to seven additional clinical centers. Patient enrollment in MAVERIC surpassed the 50% threshold in early January and has now reached 75%. Target recruitment is anticipated by the end of Q2 2026, with the potential to extend into Q3 to accommodate patient enrollment from additional clinical sites. In April 2026, BRC Therapeutics announced that the company can proceed with a Phase I study to further establish the safety of BRC-002 in healthy volunteers. BRC-002 is a first-in-class investigational product aiming to address pain and other symptoms of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of CRPS to BRC-002. BRC-002 is a multimodal botanical drug composed of prescription-grade cannabinoids at defined and proprietary ratios. In January 2026, IGC Pharma, Inc. announced that it has entered into a Subscription Agreement with a group of investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 779,997 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering, at a purchase price of USD 0.30 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including continued funding of its Phase II clinical development program for IGC-AD1. In June 2025, Avata Biosciences Holdings Ltd announced that it has signed a co-development and licensing agreement with Oceanus Bio, Inc. for the exclusive rights to AVAT-021 and AVAT-022 in Japan and Asia, except in China and India. The agreement comprised of USD 95m in co-development contributions, regulatory and sales milestone payments to Avata. In May 2025, Incannex Healthcare Inc. announced that the Phase III component of the RePOSA clinical trial will proceed. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) previously reviewed and authorized the protocol to proceed under the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application. The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of IHL-42X, Incannex's lead asset for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)-a condition affecting an estimated one billion people globally with no approved oral pharmaceutical therapy. In March 2025, Argent BioPharma confirmed that pharmaceutical manufacturer ECCPharm will take on full production and release responsibilities for Argent's emerging cannabinoid therapies under a strategic partnership between the two companies. The agreement will ensure the CannEpil and CogniCann treatments are available under early patient access programs in key European countries including Ireland, the UK and Germany. Argent will retain ownership of all current and future research and development, as well as intellectual property rights, under the partnership.
Scope of the Medical Marijuana Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global Key Medical Marijuana Companies: Harmony Biosciences, Cardiol Therapeutics, Avecho Biotechnology Ltd., Neurotech International, Avicanna, Incannex Healthcare, Avicanna Inc., BRC Therapeutics, SciSparc, Botanix SB Inc., Argent BioPharma, ANANDA Scientific, Inc., InnoCan Pharma, Canfite BioPharma Ltd., Artelo Biosciences, InMed Pharmaceuticals, MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Revive Therapeutics, Aphios Corporation, Andira Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Pipeline Medical Marijuana Therapies: ZYN-002, CardiolRx, Cannabidiol soft-gel capsule, NTI164, AVCN319301b, IHL-42X, AVCN-319301a, BRC-001, IHL-675A, SCI-110, BTX 1801, BTX 1503, CannEpil, Nantheia A1002N5S, NantheiaTM ATL5, LPT-CBD, Research Program, ART 12.11, INM-901, INM089, MIRA-55, NobrXiol, MLN-33, RCC-33, PRST-33, PLP-33, BRST-33, Cannabidiol, APH-1504, AND-259, AND-254, Silvanex, NP-01, and others.
Table of Contents
|1.
|Medical Marijuana Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Medical Marijuana Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Medical Marijuana Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Medical Marijuana Marketed Drugs
|4.1.
|Exilby: Vertanical
|5.
|Medical Marijuana Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Medical Marijuana Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Medical Marijuana Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|7.1.
|CardiolRx: Cardiol Therapeutics
|8.
|Medical Marijuana Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II/III)
|8.1.
|IHL-42X: Incannex Healthcare Ltd.
|9.
|Medical Marijuana Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|9.1.
|AVAT-021: Avata Biosciences
|10.
|Medical Marijuana Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
|11.
|Medical Marijuana Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|12.
|Inactive Products in the Medical Marijuana Pipeline
|13.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|14.
|Unmet Needs
|15.
|Medical Marijuana Market Drivers and Barriers
|16.
|Appendix
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