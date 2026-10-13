RTI's Impact Report Reflects On Growth, Innovation And Measurable Sustainability In The Food Service Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report showcases improved fleet efficiency, new sustainability certifications and expanded opportunities to turn used cooking oil into renewable fuels

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurant Technologies (RTI), the leading provider of automated commercial kitchen solutions, released its 2026 Impact Report, highlighting the company's continued growth across sustainability, innovation, operations, and workplace culture. The report spotlights the 393 million pounds of used cooking oil (UCO) recycled in 2025, alongside the 719.4 million pounds of fresh cooking oil that were delivered in bulk, helping to eliminate 19.3 million plastic oil jugs, which saved 8.9 million cubic feet of landfill space and avoided an estimated 80.1 million pounds of CO2e emissions from eliminated packaging.

“At RTI, our purpose is clear: take something complicated off the plates of foodservice and restaurant operators while making kitchens safer, more efficient and easier to operate,” said Alissa Partee, President and CEO of RTI.“The impact we're making through our customers, our people, and our partnerships reflects our belief that doing right by each of these groups is integral to building a cleaner, stronger future.”

In 2025, RTI earned three International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) accreditations, validating the sustainability and traceability of its UCO supply chain and supporting access to renewable fuel markets, including sustainable aviation fuel. The company also works with Phillips 66 to supply traceable UCO to one of the world's largest renewable fuels facilities, Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex.

“Sustainability is embedded in the way Restaurant Technologies operates every day. As we grow, we're focused on finding practical ways to reduce our environmental footprint while creating greater value for our customers and partners,” said Diana Geseking, Chief Legal Officer who also leads Impact initiatives for RTI.

As the company expanded its reach, RTI also improved its operational efficiency. In 2025, RTI delivered 6.5% more fresh cooking oil while decreasing annual fleet mileage by 10.4% and achieving a 3.5% reduction in fleet greenhouse gas emissions through smarter routing, predictive technology, and virtual service support. By mid-2026, RTI's Virtual Technician program resolved more than 13% of inbound service calls remotely, which reduced in-field service visits by about 1,300 each month.

RTI continued to invest in its employees and workplace culture, which was recognized by receiving the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Best Places to Work for the fourth consecutive year and sixth year overall. Last year, the company conducted 3,050 hours of employee safety training, expanded its team with over 10 certified safety trainers, and involved more than 800 employees in online courses on respect, fairness, and recognizing unconscious bias.

An initiative that continues to impact employees and their families is the RTI Educational Foundation, which has raised $1 million since its establishment in 2013 and awarded more than 100 scholarships to students pursuing higher education. In 2026, RTI employees also raised $148,000 during Bright Futures Week, the company's annual campaign supporting the foundation.

To learn more about Restaurant Technologies and the 2026 Impact Report, visit the 2026 Impact Report media kit or the sustainability page on rti-inc.com.

Media Contact

David Cheng

Public Relations Manager

Restaurant Technologies

612-308-9360 | ...

About Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of automated commercial kitchen solutions for more than 45,000 customers nationwide. Since 1999, its Total Oil Management® solution has automated and elevated foodservice operations for quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, hotels, resorts, casinos, and hospitals. Its closed-loop, end-to-end solution minimizes the risks of manual cooking oil handling by delivering, storing, filtering, monitoring, collecting, and recycling cooking oil. Restaurant Technologies partners with renewable energy providers to convert used cooking oil into renewable fuels for a more sustainable business. Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Restaurant Technologies is privately held and operates 41 depots nationwide with more than 1,300 employees. For more information, visit , or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram

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David Cheng

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+1 612-308-9360

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2026 Corporate Impact Report