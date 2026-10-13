Hawke Media Acquires Rocket55 In Largest Acquisition To Date, Expanding Midwest Presence

The acquisition expands Hawke Media's footprint across the Midwest and brings greater scale, talent and capabilities to businesses nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hawke Media, the top marketing agency for growth-stage brands, today announced the acquisition of Rocket55, one of Minneapolis' most established digital marketing agencies. The deal combines Rocket55's 18 years of market expertise with Hawke Media's national scale, infrastructure and full-service marketing capabilities.Founded in 2008, Rocket55 has built a longstanding reputation in Minneapolis and throughout the Midwest, with deep expertise across search engine optimization, paid media, web development, RevOps, content and digital strategy. The agency has evolved alongside major shifts in digital marketing, most recently expanding its work in AI visibility while maintaining a human-led approach to strategy and client relationships.“This is the largest acquisition we've ever made, and that's a reflection of what Rocket55 has built,” said Erik Huberman, Founder and CEO of Hawke Media.“They have an incredible reputation throughout the Midwest, a strong team and deep relationships in the market. Bringing that together with Hawke's national infrastructure and full-service capabilities gives us the horsepower to serve more brands, take on bigger opportunities and support companies at every stage of growth.”For clients, the acquisition brings together Rocket55's digital expertise with Hawke Media's broader network of specialized talent, technology and full-service marketing capabilities. The combined organization can support everything from individual marketing channels to integrated, cross-functional programs, giving growth-stage and mid-market companies access to expertise that would otherwise require building larger internal teams.“I deliberately sought out the right organization to acquire Rocket55,” said Steven Ayres, Founder of Rocket55.“It was important to me to find a company that shared our entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to creative thinking and belief in the future of technology. Erik Huberman and Hawke Media stood out for their vision, ambition and investments in innovation. I'm proud of what we've built and excited to see Rocket55 enter its next chapter under Hawke Media's leadership.”The combination also gives Hawke Media an immediate base in Minneapolis and access to the region's deep pool of marketing talent.“Rocket55 has spent 18 years proving that an agency can, and should, keep evolving without losing what clients value most: a team that knows their business and is accountable for results,” said Kristen Findley, COO of Rocket55.“I'm most excited that our clients get to keep those relationships and our team gains access to a national network of specialists and technology to keep pace with how fast marketing is changing.”Rocket55 marks Hawke Media's 26th acquisition to date, joining strategic acquisitions including Normal Bear, PRP Group, SimplyBe., We Are Unicorns and Blue Light Media as the company continues to expand its capabilities and national footprint.###About Hawke MediaHawke Media is one of the country's most rapidly expanding marketing agencies, dedicated to delivering bespoke, data-driven, and performance-centric solutions to help launch, scale, and revitalize businesses. As Your Outsourced CMO, Hawke Media provides CMO-level expertise to brands of all sizes, creating customized strategies that align perfectly with each client's unique needs.Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman, Hawke Media has helped more than 6,000 brands grow, including world-class names such as Red Bull, Funko, Barstool Sports, K-Swiss, and Crocs. For more information, visitAbout Rocket55Rocket55 is a Minneapolis-based, full-service digital marketing agency with 18 years of experience helping businesses grow. Its team of digital enthusiasts combines evolving technology, market insights and integrated marketing strategies to drive results for clients. With expertise spanning SEO and AI visibility, paid media, web development, content and revenue operations, Rocket55 is built on a relentless pursuit of measurable results. For more information, visit

Anya Avedissian

Hawke Media

+1 818-634-0925

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hawke Media Acquires Rocket55 in Largest Acquisition to Date, Expanding Midwest Presence News Provided By Hawke Media October 13, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.