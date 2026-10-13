New Prop 38 Ad Shares A California Caregiver's Alzheimer's Story And Her Case For Cures In Our Lifetime

Los Angeles daughter and caregiver Viva Mogi shares her hope that Prop 38 will open the lead to treatments and a cure for Alzheimer's for Californians impacted

- Viva Mogi, a caregiver to her mother, who has Alzheimer'sLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The campaign for YES on Proposition 38, the Immunology Medical Research & Cures Initiative, launched a new ad featuring Viva Mogi, a Los Angeles resident caring for her mother living with Alzheimer's disease. The ad asks voters to support Prop 38, which accelerates research to prevent and cure cancer, Alzheimer's, heart disease and other serious diseases.Mogi is one of nearly 7 million Californians caring for a loved one, and they want one thing above all: better treatments and cures in our lifetime. Roughly 23 percent of the state's adults are caregivers, with nearly three-quarters of those receiving no pay. The toll is real: 48 percent of California family caregivers report at least one negative financial impact, such as depleted savings or increased debt, while 59 percent balance caregiving with work, often at the cost of their own income and long-term security.“When you're caring for someone you love, you don't just think about the cost, only more time,” said Viva Mogi, a Los Angeles resident and caregiver to her mother, who has Alzheimer's.“My mother is still my mother and every day I get with her matters. What keeps me going is the hope that new treatments will come soon enough to make a real difference for the millions of families who will be impacted by this devastating disease. Prop 38 is about giving researchers the resources to make that happen.”Prop 38 will provide $8.4 billion to advance immunology research to help prevent and treat cancer, Alzheimer's, heart disease, and other persistent diseases. Immunotherapies harness the body's own immune system to prevent and treat diseases, and they are already successfully treating patients with melanoma, lung cancer, leukemia and lymphoma. Prop 38 will fund the next generation of this research for other devastating diseases, like Parkinson's, diabetes, ALS, muscular dystrophy, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and multiple sclerosis.Uncertainty in federal research funding, which halted at least 160 active clinical trials nationwide in 2025, is stalling discoveries at the exact moment immunology medical research has momentum.Prop 38 is designed to pay for itself. Ten percent of all proceeds from the licensing of immunotherapies must be returned to California to offset the measure's total costs, including interest. Additionally, any cure or immunotherapy developed will be provided to California patients at a 20 percent discount below the national average. Prop 38 also includes strict accountability requirements, including:- Two percent cap on state administrative expenses- Public disclosure of spending- Independent financial audits- For-profit corporations are not eligible for grant fundingLearn more at YESon38, including a coalition list and what supporters are saying.MORE ABOUT VIVA MOGIViva Mogi, MPA, is a policy strategist and community organizer based in Southern California. Raised by Japanese immigrant parents, she is a caregiver to her mother, who is living with Alzheimer's, and has built a care team of Japanese-speaking caregivers so her mother is surrounded by familiar language. She writes about caregiving, culture and identity on her Substack, Care is a Strategy. Mogi believes better policy starts with stories like her family's, and that sharing them honestly makes public systems more human.

Robin Swanson

YES on Prop 38

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Prop 38 Ad Shares a California Caregiver's Alzheimer's Story and her Case for Cures in our Lifetime News Provided By Swanson Communications October 13, 2026, 16:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.