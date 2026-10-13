Why Your Mover Can't Promise A Delivery Date - And What It Should Promise

Direct Relocation Services - Licensed Direct Interstate Carrier USDOT #3000931 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida - BBB A-Rated & Accredited | ATA MSC Member

Direct Relocation Services explains the delivery window on every interstate move, the one question to ask before booking, and why "a few days" is a red flag

- Justin Perez, Co-Founders, Direct Relocation ServicesFT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Relocation Services - Florida and Georgia's licensed direct interstate carrier operating under USDOT #3000931 - today published consumer guidance on the single most misunderstood part of a long distance move: when the truck arrives. The company says the gap between what customers expect and what federal regulations actually allow is the leading cause of frustration in interstate moving, and that most of it is preventable with one conversation before booking.“Every customer wants a date. What a licensed carrier can honestly give you is a window,” said Justin Perez, Co-Founder of Direct Relocation Services.“If a mover promises you a specific day on a 1,000-mile move before your goods are even loaded, they're either guessing or they're telling you what you want to hear. Neither one ends well.”How the delivery window actually worksInterstate household goods moves run on a federally regulated delivery window measured in business days from the customer's First Available Delivery Date - the first day the customer can receive their goods at the destination, not the day of pickup. Shipments are consolidated with others headed the same direction, which is what makes long distance moving affordable; it also means a truck leaves when it's full, not when a single customer is ready.Direct Relocation Services' typical delivery windows on interstate moves are 1 to 7 business days from the first available date for East Coast and Southeast destinations, 1 to 10 business days to the Midwest and Texas, and 4 to 14 business days to the West Coast. Federal regulations allow carriers up to 30 business days.“The customer who understands the window before pickup has a completely different experience than the one who finds out after they've driven to the new state,” Perez said.“That's on the mover to explain - clearly, before anyone signs.”Five things every customer should know before bookingAsk for the delivery window before you book. A reputable carrier will tell you the typical range for your destination. If a salesperson gives you a number shorter than that range, ask them to repeat it with dispatch on the line.Know your First Available Delivery Date. If the new home isn't ready until the 15th, the window starts the 15th - not pickup day. Plan accordingly.Only dispatch knows the date. Crews and sales representatives don't assign trucks. A date from anyone else is an estimate at best.Ask about guaranteed delivery. Many carriers offer a premium service that guarantees a specific date for an additional fee. If timing is critical, ask before booking, not after.Pack for the window, not the hope. Two weeks of clothing, medications, and essentials travel with you. A move that lands early is a pleasant surprise; one that lands on day nine of a ten-day window shouldn't be a crisis.What a licensed carrier should promiseA clear delivery window for your destination. A dispatch call confirming the date once the shipment is assigned. A driver call the day before arrival. A single point of contact for the duration. And a binding estimate that doesn't change at the door.“We'd rather lose a booking to an honest window than win one on a promise we can't keep,” Perez said.“The industry's reputation problem starts with the second thing.”Direct Relocation Services' complete guide to the interstate delivery process is available at directrelocationservices.About Direct Relocation ServicesDirect Relocation Services is a licensed direct interstate CARRIER - not a broker - operating under USDOT #3000931 with Broker Authority: NONE. Founded in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2015 by Justin Perez and Diego Asorey, the company handles long distance relocations originating in Florida and Georgia to all 48 contiguous states. Direct Relocation Services is BBB A-Rated and Accredited with 2,000+ verified reviews across nine independent platforms and a member of the American Trucking Associations Moving and Storage Conference. Proud partner of Move For Hunger. Verify at dot - USDOT #3000931.Media ContactJustin Perez - Co-FounderDirect Relocation Services... | 855.378.3110directrelocationservices4901 NW 17th Way Suite 605, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Justin Perez

Direct Relocation Services

+1 8553783110

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Why Your Mover Can't Promise a Delivery Date - and What It Should Promise News Provided By Direct Relocation services October 13, 2026, 16:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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