Hartenstein Poor & Foster LLC Members: Eric A. Hartenstein, Sarah M. Foster, and Scott B. Poor

Hartenstein Poor & Foster LLC will represent more than 4,000 Wichita defendants, combining legal defense with behavioral health collaboration.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / --(Wichita, KS) HARTENSTEIN POOR & FOSTER LLC has accepted a contract to operate the City Public Defender office. The firm will represent more than 4,000 indigent criminal defendants in the City of Wichita municipal court system.The Wichita City Counsil unanimously approved the contract at its October 13, 2026, meeting.“Our firm is uniquely positioned to serve this community,” said Managing Member Scott B. Poor.“We bring the experience and expertise necessary to implement meaningful reform to Wichita's approach to poverty, addiction and mental health.”“We intend to increase efficiency and improve quality of representation,” said Member Sarah M. Foster.“We work collaboratively with behavioral health and social services agencies,” continued Foster.“Our goal is to leverage community resources to help people improve their lives and avoid future legal problems.”HARTENSTEIN POOR & FOSTER LLC is the largest private indigent defense contractor in the State of Kansas. The firm offers collaborative defense services, with a focus on cases involving substance use and mental health concerns. The firm also maintains a civil rights litigation practice group, extending its advocacy to individuals whose rights have been violated. Together, these practices reflect the firm's commitment to protecting clients and providing focused, strategic representation.

Scott B Poor

Hartenstein Poor & Foster LLC

+1 316-261-9200

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Collaborative Defense Contractor to Take Over City Public Defender Office News Provided By Hartenstein Poor & Foster LLC October 13, 2026, 16:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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