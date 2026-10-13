Law Firm GC Expands Litigation Practice With Addition Of Garrett Land As Counsel

Garrett Land joins Law Firm GC's Litigation Practice.

Law Firm GC, a boutique law firm serving lawyers and law firms throughout the United States, announced today that Garrett Land has joined the firm as Counsel.

- Jonathan E. HawkinsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Law Firm GC, a boutique law firm serving lawyers and law firms throughout the United States, announced today that Garrett Land has joined the firm as Counsel. Mr. Land brings more than 20 years of litigation experience representing law firms, businesses, and insurers in complex disputes.Mr. Land joins Law Firm GC's Litigation Practice, where he will focus on litigation matters involving lawyers and law firms, including legal malpractice claims and other complex professional liability disputes. He has represented clients in state and federal courts across Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, and Michigan, representing both plaintiffs and defendants.“We are excited to welcome Garrett to Law Firm GC,” said Jonathan E. Hawkins, Founding Partner of Law Firm GC.“His depth of litigation experience and understanding of the unique challenges facing lawyers and law firms make him an excellent addition to our team. His experience handling professional liability and legal malpractice matters will further strengthen our ability to serve clients when they face some of the most challenging disputes in their practices.”Mr. Land represents clients from early case assessment through resolution and brings experience in complex business and commercial litigation, as well as disputes involving law firms, construction, real estate, and contracts.“I'm excited to join Law Firm GC because the firm understands that lawyers and law firms have needs that extend beyond traditional legal representation,” said Mr. Land.“I've spent more than 20 years helping clients navigate complex disputes, and I look forward to bringing that experience to a firm focused specifically on serving the legal profession. The opportunity to assist lawyers and law firms with their disputes is particularly meaningful to me.”Mr. Land earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Michigan State University College of Law, where he completed judicial externships with state and federal judges, and served on the board of the Journal of Medicine and Law.Mr. Land's addition reflects Law Firm GC's continued growth and commitment to expanding its litigation and professional liability capabilities for lawyers and law firms nationwide.About Law Firm GCLaw Firm GC serves as outside general counsel and helps lawyers form, protect, grow, and exit their practices. Learn more about Law Firm GC at .

Meghan Koransky

Law Firm GC

+1 404-788-7462

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Law Firm GC Expands Litigation Practice with Addition of Garrett Land as Counsel News Provided By Law Firm GC October 13, 2026, 16:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.