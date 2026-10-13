Bansuri Swaraj Accuses Cong Office Bearer Of 'Misbehaving' With BJP Women Workers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday accused the Congress of adopting "double standards" regarding the respect and safety of women while questioning the party leadership over the alleged misbehaviour of a Congress office bearer with BJP women workers who were protesting outside the party headquarters.

Addressing a press conference, Swaraj alleged that Sanjeev Singh, a national-level Congress office-bearer, "was engaged in shoving and behaved rudely with BJP women workers" and despite that the Congress leadership has maintained silence on the matter.

Referring to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 'Smash the Patriarchy' slogan, the BJP MP said: "The conduct of the Congress party's top leadership appears to contradict these slogans."

Citing instances of alleged mistreatment of female police personnel and female journalists, Swaraj added: "The incident involving BJP women workers, who were staging a peaceful protest outside the Congress headquarters, reflects this same attitude."

Questioning Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, the BJP MP asked: "Why there had been no clear response from the party regarding the alleged mistreatment of the women workers?"

She alleged that the Congress is "attempting to shield" its office-bearer, Sanjeev Singh.

Swaraj also referred to complaints lodged by 11 female students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against the now sacked professor, Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, saying: "An internal committee had found the accused guilty after investigating the allegations, leading to his dismissal from service; yet, even in that instance, the expected response has not come from Rahul Gandhi or the Congress leadership."

She asserted that neither the BJP nor the women of the country would be intimidated by such alleged hooliganism.

Invoking the occasion of Navratri, Swaraj emphasised: "No one should make the mistake of underestimating women."

She also clarified that the BJP would continue its efforts to secure justice for the 11 female students of JNU.

"Additionally, necessary legal action would be taken against the concerned Congress office-bearer regarding the alleged misconduct towards BJP women workers," the BJP MP added.

Swaraj also said that securing justice for the BJP women workers is a priority and the party would not back down in this matter.