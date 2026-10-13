Palakkad: Five Taken Into Custody After Beggar's Death Outside Toddy Shop!

Palakkad: A beggar was allegedly beaten to death at Moolathara in Palakkad district on Saturday night, prompting police to launch a murder investigation. The incident took place outside a toddy shop near the Moolathara dam

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On Sunday morning, local residents discovered the beggar lying dead under suspicious circumstances. Following the discovery, the police were alerted and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. A post-mortem examination conducted at Thrissur Medical College Hospital subsequently confirmed that the death was a case of murder, raising suspicions that the victim had been assaulted before his death.

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As part of the investigation, Meenakshipuram police took five people into custody in connection with the crime. Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the alleged killing and the possible involvement of those detained. The police are expected to gather further evidence and question the suspects to establish the sequence of events that unfolded on Saturday night. The motive behind the murder has not yet been established.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents, particularly given that the body was discovered in a public area near a toddy shop. Further details about the victim's identity and the circumstances leading to the alleged assault are awaited as the investigation progresses. Police are continuing their inquiry to determine the exact sequence of events and establish responsibility for the killing.