Kochi: 18-Year-Old Arrested After Stabbing At Edappally Bar Parking Lot!

Kalamassery: The police have nabbed an 18-year-old boy for brutally stabbing a young man after a heated argument over drinks at a local bar. The arrested teen is Jinu Joseph, a resident of Karippayi Parambu house in Eloor Kuttikkattukara. The shocking incident took place around 10 PM this past Monday at the Seagate Bar in Edappally.

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What started as a verbal fight during drinks quickly turned into a violent clash in the bar's parking area. During the scuffle, the accused deeply stabbed the victim, identified as Ernakulam resident Kishore, and immediately fled the spot. Kishore suffered a severe stab wound to his back and was rushed to the nearby Kinder Hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

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After the attack, the accused went into hiding. However, a police team chased him down and made a dramatic arrest at the Premier Junction in Kalamassery. The police revealed that Jinu is also an accused in a POCSO case registered at the Binanipuram police station last year. The arrest was carried out by a team led by Kalamassery Circle Inspector Abhilash A.L., which included Sub-Inspectors C.R. Biju and Ram Lal, along with Civil Police Officers Mahin Abubakar and Vinu K.P.