Azerbaijan's SOCAR Eyes Turkmenistan Oil And Gas Field Projects - Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company, SOCAR, is interested in participating in projects to develop promising oil fields in Turkmenistan, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at a gala reception in Baku marking the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence, Trend 's correspondent reports.

“SOCAR is interested in participating in projects to develop promising oil and gas fields in Turkmenistan,” Jabbarov said.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have significant potential for further deepening cooperation in the energy sector.

Energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan includes discussions on the joint development of hydrocarbon resources in the Caspian Sea. In January 2021, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding on the joint exploration and development of the “Dostlug” field. In June 2026, representatives of SOCAR and Turkmenistan also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

SOCAR is the main partner of the international conference and exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2026” (OGT 2026), scheduled to take place in Ashgabat on October 21–23. The event is organized by the state-owned concerns“Turkmengaz” and “Turkmennebit,” the state corporation“Turkmengeology,” and the Turkmen Energy Forum. Key topics of the forum include the development of gas fields, hydrocarbon exploration in the Caspian Sea, and attracting investment to the energy sector.