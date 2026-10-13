MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data from Ramp Rate reveals Peec AI quadrupled market adoption to 19% while accelerating ARR to $15M, with the second-highest adoption among enterprise companies (21%) and strong traction with growing marketing teams and agencies.

Berlin, BERLIN, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peec AI, a leading all-in-one AI search visibility platform for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced it has been recognized as the fastest-growing vendor in the AEO category according to market spend data published by Ramp Rate.

The company's market adoption rate grew from 4% in March 2025 to 19% in September 2026, driven by widespread adoption across enterprise organizations, mid-market businesses, growth marketing teams, and SEO agencies. During the same period, Peec AI accelerated its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from $10M to $15M in just three months.

“It's an honor to be recognized by Ramp Rate for our growth over this year. Ramp's data shows Peec AI is a top AEO vendor in enterprise adoption, with a 21% adoption rate among enterprise companies," stated Malte Landwehr, CPO and CMO of Peec AI.

Peec AI ranks first in the AEO category in monthly adoption growth, at +0.84% per month. Peec AI also shows strong traction across mid-market (17%) and small-to-medium businesses (20%). Ramp Rate's dataset tracks corporate spend across more than 70,000 businesses.

Enterprise-grade AI visibility, for teams of all sizes

Throughout 2026, Peec AI expanded its platform with features built to enterprise standards, from brand perception analysis to log file integrations. Most features are available to teams of every size, whether they're on a self-serve plan or part of an enterprise deployment:



Comprehensive LLM ecosystem tracking: Monitors brand mentions at scale across major AI engines, with broad multi-model coverage of ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, Claude, Grok, Qwen, Deepseek, Mistral, Perplexity, and Meta Spark.

Brand perception and fact-checking: Analyzes AI answers to show how engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, AI Mode, and Claude describe a brand. Market, objections, and fact-checking diagnostics surface the attributes AI answers associate with a brand, identify the buying objections AI platforms repeat, and cross-reference AI-generated claims against company-supplied facts.

Actionable visibility KPIs: Peec AI provides granular reporting across core AI performance metrics, measured on every tracked AI answer, including visibility, sentiment, multi-model citation tracking, share of voice (SoV), and AI referrals.

Developer and agency integration: Provides programmatic API access to AI visibility data and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for AI agent workflows like Claude Code, paired with customizable visualization tools like Power BI and Looker Studio.

Analytics and log file integrations: Peec AI integrates with Google Analytics and CDN log providers like Vercel, Cloudflare, AWS, and WordPress, connecting AI visibility to AI referral traffic and AI crawler activity. Predictable scaling: Enterprise tiers include unlimited seats, SSO integration, multi-brand management, and multi-language tracking for international operations.

On top of that, enterprise customers of Peec AI get a dedicated account manager and a named Customer Success Manager (CSM) alongside custom onboarding and prioritized support channels. Custom plans (starting around $499+/month) include direct phone support and named personnel to guide multi-market tracking architectures.

Expanding footprint in North America

Peec AI has opened a flagship U.S. office in New York City to support its expanding enterprise user base across North America. The hub will serve North American clients, agency partners, and strategic enterprise accounts.

About Peec AI

Peec AI helps marketing teams improve brand performance in AI search. More than 3,000 agencies and brands, including global enterprises, rely on Peec AI to understand where they stand, what shapes how they appear and get recommended, and where to act. The company combines original research with rigorous measurement of the markets, models, sources, competitors, and websites behind AI answers, helping teams separate meaningful signals from noise and make better-informed decisions about what to do next.

Peec AI is one of Europe's fastest-growing AI software companies, surpassing $15M in ARR since launching in January 2025. Founded by Marius Meiners, Daniel Drabo, and Tobias Siwonia, Peec AI has raised $40M from investors including Singular, Antler, Combination VC, identity.vc, and S20. Learn more at peec.ai.

About Ramp Rate

Ramp Rate is a vendor directory powered by aggregated, anonymized data from Ramp's corporate card and bill pay platform, benchmarking corporate spend across billions of dollars and tens of thousands of businesses.

Press Inquiries

Noah Wolff

noah.wolff [at] peec.ai

